BreakingNews
Line of strong storms coming early but drier afternoon

2 more arrested in Alabama riverfront brawl that drew national attention

Police in Alabama arrested two boaters on misdemeanor assault charges in connection with a riverside brawl that drew national attention
National & World News
Updated 50 minutes ago
X

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama on Wednesday arrested two more boaters on misdemeanor assault charges in connection with a riverside brawl that drew national attention.

Major Saba Coleman of the Montgomery Police Department said the two men turned themselves in on Wednesday to be arrested. A total of three men are charged in connection with an attack on a riverboat captain and another dock worker that sparked a riverside brawl in Alabama's capital city. One man turned himself in earlier in the week.

The melee, where sides broke down along racial lines, began Saturday evening when a moored pontoon boat blocked the Harriott II riverboat from docking in its designated space along the city’s riverfront.

The riverboat co-captain took another vessel to shore to attempt to move the pontoon boat and was attacked by several white people from the private boat, police said. Video showed him being punched and shoved. Crew members and others later confronted the pontoon boat party, and more fighting broke out.

The video showed people being shoved, punched and kicked, and a Black man hitting a white person with a chair. At least one person was knocked into the water.

The three white boaters are so far the only people charged. Police have said more charges are likely as they continue to review video footage of the fight.

Video of the brawl circulated on social media and put a national spotlight on Alabama's capital city.

"It was just absolutely unnecessary and uncalled for," Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said Wednesday of the violence that transpired.

Editors' Picks

THURSDAY’S WEATHER
Line of strong storms coming early but drier afternoon1h ago

State reduces number of foster kids in hotels: ‘We are so close to zero’
58m ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Former first lady’s impact still felt at Atlanta’s Rosalynn Apartments
58m ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: Kemp mounts campaign against Democratic lawmakers ahead of 2024
25m ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: Kemp mounts campaign against Democratic lawmakers ahead of 2024
25m ago

WeWork warns it might not survive. What might that mean for Atlanta?
15h ago
The Latest
Wildfire devastates Hawaii's historic Lahaina Town, a former capital of the kingdom
9m ago
Safety standards weren't met before fire killed 11 at French home for disabled...
13m ago
Biden in Utah to mark anniversary of PACT Act expanding veterans benefits
16m ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Southern Poverty Law Center

5 things to know: Cobb teacher faces hearing Thursday over divisive book
For rural Georgia families, accessing services for autism is ‘a full-time job’
Atlanta events to mark this week's 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, including a big free...
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top