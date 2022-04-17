ajc logo
X

2 minors dead, 9 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party

National & World News
Updated 24 minutes ago
Authorities say two minors are dead and at least nine others wounded in an early morning shooting at a Pittsburgh house party

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Two minors were dead and at least nine more people were wounded in a shooting at a house party in Pittsburgh early Sunday morning, police said.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. during a party at a short-term rental property where there were more than 200 people inside — many of them underage, Pittsburgh police said in a news release.

At least 11 people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds, including the two male victims who died at the hospital, police said. The victims weren't immediately identified.

Others were injured attempting to flee, with at least two people suffering broken bones by jumping out of the building’s windows, authorities said.

Police said as many as 50 rounds were fired inside and several more were fired outside. Shell casings from rifles and pistols were found at the scene, a Pittsburgh police commander told WTAE-TV. Police are processing evidence at as many as eight separate crime scenes spanning a few blocks around where the shooting occurred, a release said.

Authorities hadn’t released information on any suspects.

Editors' Picks
Metro Atlanta rideshare drivers demanding raises as gas prices go up

Gridlock Guy: Inexpensive rideshare shuttle debuts this week in Buckhead2h ago
Family members of three relatives killed in an April 8 triple homicide at a Grantville shooting range and gun shop reacted to an arrest in the case Saturday. The victims were Tommy Richard Hawk Sr., the 75-year-old owner, his wife Evelyn Hawk, also 75, and their 18-year-old grandson Alexander “Luke” Hawk, a senior at East Coweta High School.

Family thankful for ‘outpouring of love’ after arrest in Ga. triple homicide
14h ago
An Amber Alert was issued Saturday for 11-year-old Pierre Lubin (left). Authorities say he and his mother Kerline Lubin (bottom right) were abducted from their northwest Atlanta home by Leonard Cross and another man.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old boy, mother kidnapped from Atlanta home
14h ago
House members throw up paper at the conclusion of the legislative session in the House Chamber on Sine Die, the last day of the General Assembly at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Branden Camp/ For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Branden Camp

Georgia lawmakers get raises and higher pensions hoping for more diversity
House members throw up paper at the conclusion of the legislative session in the House Chamber on Sine Die, the last day of the General Assembly at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Branden Camp/ For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Branden Camp

Georgia lawmakers get raises and higher pensions hoping for more diversity
Jacob Christian Muse, a 21-year-old College Park man, was arrested Friday on charges stemming from the April 8 triple homicide at a family-owned shooting range in Grantville.

Credit: Coweta County Sheriff's Office

GBI: Arrest made in triple homicide at gun range near Atlanta
The Latest
Holy days converging in April spark interfaith celebrations
5m ago
North Korea tests new weapon bolstering nuclear capability
31m ago
Spain intercepts fishing boat with 3 metric tons of cocaine
33m ago
Featured
Marsai Martin from "black-ish" stars in a new film for Paramount+ "Fantasy Football." A new Fox sitcom stars D.L. Hughley ("The DL"). Both started production the past month in Georgia. PUBLICITY PHOTOS

Credit: PUBLICITY

What’s filming in Georgia in April, 2022?
Arik Gilbert stands out in Georgia’s G-Day game
15h ago
Police: Knife-wielding man shot, killed by officers at SW Atlanta gas station
22h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top