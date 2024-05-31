Breaking: Guilty: Trump becomes first former US president convicted of felony crimes
Nation & World News

2 Minneapolis officers, 4 civilians injured in active-shooter situation, law enforcement says

Law enforcement says two Minneapolis police officers and four civilians were injured Thursday in an active-shooter situation
24 minutes ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two Minneapolis police officers and four civilians were injured Thursday in what officials are calling an active-shooter situation, law enforcement said.

Agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to “an active shooting situation” and are “there to help expedite the firearms investigation piece of it,” said Ashlee Sherrill, a spokeswoman for the local field division.

Minneapolis police said in a Facebook post the incident was in the Whittier neighborhood of south Minneapolis. The post called it a “fluid situation” and urged residents to avoid the area.

Spokespersons for the police department and mayor’s office didn’t immediately return messages seeking additional information.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Investor purchases of Atlanta housing top $1 billion in three months

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Ossoff visits site at heart of Atlanta postal woes, vows ‘maximum pressure’

Credit: Jehad Alshrafi/AP

Metro Atlanta woman says at least 100 relatives have been killed in Gaza

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

Mayor Dickens’ housing goals given $48 million assist

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

Mayor Dickens’ housing goals given $48 million assist

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

‘Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta’ star Arkansas Mo can’t reduce prison sentence
The Latest

Credit: AP

Shares in Trump Media slump after former president convicted in hush money trial
5m ago
Swift Trump verdict has the media considering history's sweep — and the polarizing figure...
6m ago
THE LATEST
Trump becomes first former US president to be convicted of felony crimes
7m ago
Featured

Trump’s conviction in New York unlikely to affect bond in Georgia case
2h ago
15 things to do this weekend: Atlanta Pride Run, Butterfly Festival
Why people are leaving their Black Greek organizations