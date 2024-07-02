Nation & World News

2 men were arrested on a road within Oprah's Hawaii ranch. They're suspected of illegal hunting

Hawaii officials say two men arrested on a road within Oprah Winfrey's property on the island of Maui are suspected of illegal night hunting
In this image provided by the U.S. Department of Land and Natural Resources, two men are detained on June 21, 2024, in Maui, Hawaii. Two men arrested last month are suspected of illegal night hunting on Oprah Winfrey's property on the Hawaiian island of Maui, state officials said Monday, July 1. (U.S. Department of Land and Natural Resources via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In this image provided by the U.S. Department of Land and Natural Resources, two men are detained on June 21, 2024, in Maui, Hawaii. Two men arrested last month are suspected of illegal night hunting on Oprah Winfrey's property on the Hawaiian island of Maui, state officials said Monday, July 1. (U.S. Department of Land and Natural Resources via AP)
By Associated Press
2 minutes ago

KULA, Hawaii (AP) — Two men arrested last month on a road within Oprah Winfrey 's property on the Hawaiian island of Maui are suspected of illegal night hunting, state officials said Monday.

The two Maui men, both 19, were arrested just before midnight on June 21 after officers found them using a hunting spotlight on a public road that runs through Winfrey's ranch in Kula, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources said in a news release.

While they were not caught actively hunting, officers found a loaded shotgun and a loaded rifle in the pair's truck, and Winfrey's ranch surrounds the road where they were stopped, the state said.

The men were arrested on suspicion of hunting on private lands without permission, not having a hunting license and other violations. One of them was also arrested for an unregistered semi-automatic rifle.

Maui County prosecutors will review the case and determine if there will be charges. Records show the men were released pending investigation, county officials said.

A representative for Winfrey didn't immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.

In this image provided by the U.S. Department of Land and Natural Resources, two men are detained on June 21, 2024, in Maui, Hawaii. Two men arrested last month are suspected of illegal night hunting on Oprah Winfrey's property on the Hawaiian island of Maui, state officials said Monday, July 1. (U.S. Department of Land and Natural Resources via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Family photo

5 members of metro Atlanta family killed in small plane crash

Credit: Michael A. Schwarz

Top item at fundraiser? $1 million for Jimmy Carter’s old art tools, print

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

After weeklong search, Georgia firefighters found dead in Tennessee

Credit: video

OPINION
Readers’ reactions to AJC editorial calling on Biden to pass the torch

Credit: video

OPINION
Readers’ reactions to AJC editorial calling on Biden to pass the torch

Credit: Courtesy Gensler

Centennial Yards starting entertainment district, limits Gulch parking
The Latest

Credit: AP

Trump seeks to set aside New York verdict hours after Supreme Court ruling
8m ago
Epic penalties drama for Ronaldo ends with Portugal beating Slovenia in a Euro 2024...
9m ago
After Supreme Court immunity ruling, Biden draws sharp contrast with Trump on obeying...
15m ago
Featured

Credit: NYT

The Supreme Court immunity ruling may not save Trump in Georgia
Plans underway for Jimmy Carter’s 100th birthday
13 festive events that can make your July 4th spectacular