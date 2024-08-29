2 men plead not guilty to killing former 'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two men charged with murder in the killing of former "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor pleaded not guilty Thursday in a Los Angeles court.

Robert Barceleau and Sergio Estrada, both 18, entered the pleas through attorneys to charges of murder, grand theft and attempted robbery.

A third defendant, Frank Olano, 22, charged with being an accessory after the fact, also pleaded not guilty. A fourth, Leonel Gutierrez, charged with grand theft and attempted robbery but not with killing Wactor, is expected to enter a plea next month.