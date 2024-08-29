Nation & World News

2 men plead not guilty to killing former 'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor

Two 18-year-old men charged with killing former “General Hospital” actor Johnny Wactor have pleaded not guilty
By ANDREW DALTON – Associated Press
40 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two men charged with murder in the killing of former "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor pleaded not guilty Thursday in a Los Angeles court.

Robert Barceleau and Sergio Estrada, both 18, entered the pleas through attorneys to charges of murder, grand theft and attempted robbery.

A third defendant, Frank Olano, 22, charged with being an accessory after the fact, also pleaded not guilty. A fourth, Leonel Gutierrez, charged with grand theft and attempted robbery but not with killing Wactor, is expected to enter a plea next month.

Emails sent to the LA County Public Defender's Office seeking comment from the men's attorneys were not immediately returned.

Wactor was shot and killed when he interrupted three thieves stealing the catalytic converter from his car on May 25. Police and prosecutors said the 37-year-old had left work at a downtown LA rooftop bar with a coworker when he saw three men who had hoisted his car. One of them fired at him without provocation and killed him, authorities said.

After a long investigation that included police requests for help from the public, the four men were arrested on Aug. 15 and charged on Aug. 19.

Barceleau’s charges include special circumstances, including murder during an attempted robbery and personal use of a firearm, that after a conviction could lead to a life sentence without possibility of parole. Estrada’s charges have a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Johnny Wactor arrives at the world premiere of "The Mule" on Dec. 10, 2018, in Los Angeles. Police have released images of three suspects and the getaway car used in the killing of the former “General Hospital” actor in Los Angeles when he interrupted thieves stealing the catalytic converter from his car last May. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

Friends and supporters of late actor Johnny Wactor, pictured left, hold a news conference to demand justice for the former "General Hospital" actor during a news conference outside Los Angeles City Hall in Los Angeles Tuesday, Aug.13, 2024. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Actor Micah Parker "Vampire Diaries," organizer of Justice for Johnny Wactor, at the podium, speaks at a news conference outside the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. Standing, Los Angeles City Council member Kevin de Leon, rear left, and detective Moses Castillo, front right. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Gina Eva, second from left, and Micah Parker, "Vampire Diaries," actor, producer, and organizer of Justice for Johnny Wactor, right, attend a news conference outside the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon plans to announces charges Monday in the killing of former “General Hospital” actor Wactor. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Councilmember Kevin de Leon, at the podium, surrounded by friends of late actor Johnny Wactor, speaks at a news conference outside the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. Los Angeles police arrested four people on Thursday in the fatal shooting of former “General Hospital” actor Wactor. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

