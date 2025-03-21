Nation & World News
2 men arrested in Zimbabwe for armed robbery and stealing new IOC President Coventry's memorabilia

Two brothers have been arrested and appeared in a Zimbabwe court accused of an armed robbery at the home of new International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry’s parents
Kirsty Coventry speaks after she was announced as the new IOC President at the International Olympic Committee 144th session in Costa Navarino, western Greece, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By FARAI MUTSAKA – Associated Press
1 minute ago

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Two brothers were arrested and appeared in a Zimbabwe court Friday accused of an armed robbery at the home of new International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry's parents, where they allegedly stole some of Coventry's sporting memorabilia.

John and Mike Nhongwe are accused of stealing cash and items worth $90,000 and holding Coventry's parents at gunpoint, according to police. The items stolen included jewelry, firearms and some of ex-Zimbabwe Olympic swimmer Coventry's souvenirs from her career, as well as $15,000 in cash.

Police and prosecutors did not give details of the memorabilia, but state media reported it included some of Coventry's Olympic clothing. They said the robbery happened on March 10.

Coventry, 41, was elected as the new president of the IOC on Thursday in Greece, becoming the first woman and first African to take perhaps the most powerful job in sports. She is a two-time Olympic swimming champion who competed at five Summer Games before retiring in 2016.

She has served as Zimbabwe's sports minister since 2018 and is expected to return to her home country on Sunday, according to the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee.

Police say the Nhongwe brothers tied Coventry's parents up with shoelaces at their home in the Zimbabwe capital, Harare. It was not clear if Coventry was in Zimbabwe at the time, which was during the final run-in to the IOC vote.

Exact details of the stolen Olympic gear and whether it has been recovered are expected to be made available in court on Saturday, when the two accused men are due to reappear to be formally charged and an indictment is issued. A magistrate ruled that they be held in custody until that court hearing.

Coventry is Africa's most decorated Olympian and will begin her eight-year term as the head of the global Olympic body in June. She will succeed Germany's Thomas Bach, who has been president of the IOC since 2013.

___

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

Kirsty Coventry listens a question during a press conference after she was elected as the new IOC President at the International Olympic Committee 144th session in Costa Navarino, western Greece, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: AP

FILE - Zimbabwe's Kirsty Coventry reacts after setting a new world record in the women's 100-meter backstroke semi-finals during the swimming competitions in the National Aquatics Center at the Beijing 2008 Olympics in Beijing, Monday, Aug. 11, 2008. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

Credit: AP

FILE - Zimbabwe's Kirsty Coventry smiles after receiving her gold medal after the women's 200-meter backstroke final during the swimming competitions in the National Aquatics Center at the Beijing 2008 Olympics in Beijing, Saturday, Aug. 16, 2008. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File)

Credit: AP

Zimbabwe Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry, left, and Zimbabwe Cricket Director Hamilton Masakadza follow the test cricket match between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka at Harare Sports Club, in Harare, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

Credit: AP

