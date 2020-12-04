X

2 marshals wounded in shootout with trooper-shooting suspect

This poster, from the Massachusetts State Police Twitter page, posted Nov. 24, 2020, shows Andre K. Sterling. Sterling, a suspect in the shooting of a state trooper in Massachusetts, was killed during a shootout with U.S. marshals in the Bronx borough of New York early Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. (Massachusetts State Police via AP)
By MICHAEL R. SISAK, Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A suspect in the shooting of a state trooper in Massachusetts was killed during a shootout with U.S. marshals in the Bronx early Friday that left two of the officers wounded.

The two marshals suffered non-life threatening injuries in the 5:30 a.m. confrontation.

The suspect, 35-year-old Andre Sterling, was wanted for allegedly shooting a Massachusetts state trooper in the hand on Nov. 20 during a traffic stop in Hyannis, Massachusetts, according to a law enforcement official who was not authorized to discuss the incident publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

Calls were made the U.S. Marshals Service seeking comment.

