Nation & World News

2 Malaysian military helicopters collide and crash while training, killing all 10 people on board

Malaysia’s navy says two military helicopters collided and crashed during a training session, killing all 10 people on board
In this photo released by Fire & Rescue Department of Malaysia, fire and rescue department inspect the crash site of two helicopter in Lumur, Perak state, Monday, April 23, 2024. Malaysia's navy says two military helicopters collided and crashed during a training session, killing all 10 people on board. (Terence Tan/Ministry of Communications and Information via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In this photo released by Fire & Rescue Department of Malaysia, fire and rescue department inspect the crash site of two helicopter in Lumur, Perak state, Monday, April 23, 2024. Malaysia's navy says two military helicopters collided and crashed during a training session, killing all 10 people on board. (Terence Tan/Ministry of Communications and Information via AP)
Updated 2 minutes ago

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Two Malaysian military helicopters collided and crashed during a training session on Tuesday, killing all 10 people on board, the navy said.

The helicopters were rehearsing at a naval base in northern Perak state for the navy's 90th anniversary celebration next month when the accident occurred, the navy said in a brief statement.

“All victims were confirmed dead on site," it said, adding that the remains have been sent to the hospital to be identified.

Seven crew members were aboard the AW139 maritime operation helicopter, the navy said. That aircraft is produced by AgustaWestland, which is a subsidiary of the Italian defense contractor Leonardo. Three other crew members were on a Fennec lightweight helicopter, manufactured by European multinational defense conglomerate Airbus.

Local media reported that the AW139 crashed at a sports complex at the naval base, while the Fennec hit a nearby swimming pool.

The navy said it will launch an investigation to determine what caused the accident.

In this photo released by Fire & Rescue Department of Malaysia, fire and rescue department inspect the crash site of two helicopter in Lumur, Perak state, Monday, April 23, 2024. Malaysia's navy says two military helicopters collided and crashed during a training session, killing all 10 people on board. (Terence Tan/Ministry of Communications and Information via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this photo released by Fire & Rescue Department of Malaysia, fire and rescue department move out a body from the crash site of two helicopter in Lumur, Perak state, Monday, April 23, 2024. Malaysia's navy says two military helicopters collided and crashed during a training session, killing all 10 people on board. (Terence Tan/Ministry of Communications and Information via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray

Biden to speak at Morehouse College commencement

Credit: AP

After victory in Chattanooga, the union road leads to Alabama

Frustrated federal judge imposes fines, monitor on Georgia prison

Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC

Fulton DA Willis to skip campaign debate

Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC

Fulton DA Willis to skip campaign debate

Credit: John Spink

Hartsfield-Jackson to enforce restricted access to airport 24/7
The Latest

Credit: AP

As Blinken heads to China, these are the major divides he will try to bridge
6m ago
What to know about the Supreme Court case about immunity for former President Trump
12m ago
A cluster of earthquakes shakes Taiwan after a strong one killed 13 earlier this month
14m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Another record night for Acuña, who didn’t know he was on brink of history
2h ago
PHOTOS: Orange Crush brings HBCU students to Tybee Island
Remembering Dickey Betts, Southern rock icon and half of Allman Bros.’ twin-guitar heart