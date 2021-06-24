2 lucky losers in semis of same ATP tournament for 1st time

In women’s quarterfinal action, top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka was eliminated by qualifier Camila Giorgi 7-6 (5), 0-6, 6-4.

No. 75 Giorgi, who won despite 11 double-faults, is the lowest-ranked woman left in the field at the tuneup for Wimbledon. Play begins at the Grand Slam tournament on Monday.

Giorgi, who beat 2016 U.S. Open runner-up Karolina Pliskova earlier in the week, was a quarterfinalist at the All England Club in 2018. This is her first run to the Eastbourne semifinals in six appearances at the event.

In other quarterfinals Thursday, 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko defeated Daria Kasatkina 1-6, 7-5, 6-2; Anett Kontaveit edged Viktorija Golubic 2-6, 7-6 (2), 7-5; and Elena Rybakina — who beat Serena Williams at the French Open en route to the quarterfinals there — needed 2 1/2 hours to outlast Anastasija Sevastova 2-6, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (5).

On Friday, Giorgi will play Kontaveit, and Ostapenko will meet Rybakina.

