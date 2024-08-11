Nation & World News

2 killed in Russian attacks on Kyiv region, including 4-year old boy

Ukraine's State Emergency Service says two people were killed, including a four-year old boy, in a Russian barrage of drones and missiles
A resident of the apartment building damaged after shelling by the Ukrainian side holds her smart phone sitting at the door of the shelter in Kursk, Russia, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A resident of the apartment building damaged after shelling by the Ukrainian side holds her smart phone sitting at the door of the shelter in Kursk, Russia, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024. (AP Photo)
Updated 25 minutes ago

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Two people were killed, including a four-year old boy, in a Russian drone and missile barrage on the Kyiv region overnight into Sunday, while in Russia the regional governor of Kursk said 13 people were wounded when a Ukrainian missile shot down by Russian air defenses fell on a residential building.

The bodies of a 35-year old man and his son were found under rubble after fragments of missiles fell on a residential area in Kyiv’s suburban Brovary district, according to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service. Another three people in the district were also injured in the attack.

Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration said the it was the second time this month Kyiv was targeted.

Popko said ballistic missiles did not reach the capital but that suburbs took the hit, while drones aiming for the capital were shot down.

In Russia, the Defense Ministry said 35 drones were shot down overnight over the Kursk, Voronezh, Belgorod, Bryansk and Oryol regions.

Ukraine has not commented on the attack inside Russia, but has increased the pace of attacks targeting Russian territory in recent weeks.

Russian Emergency paramedics roll a stretcher with a resident of an apartment building damaged after shelling by the Ukrainian side into an ambulance in Kursk, Russia, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Residents of the apartment building damaged after shelling by the Ukrainian side leave an area in Kursk, Russia, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Russia declares an emergency in Kursk, under attack by Ukraine. 14 die in a Russian...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Russia tightens security in region of Ukraine incursion, fighting persists
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Russia says troops are battling to push Ukrainian forces back after cross-border...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Putin accuses Ukraine of a ‘large-scale provocation’ with its raid in southwestern Russia
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Families of Brazilian plane crash victims gather in Sao Paulo as experts work to identify...23m ago
Israel broadens its evacuation orders after deadly strike on Gaza school-turned-shelter28m ago
Harrison Ford, Angela Bassett, Miley Cyrus and more to be honored as Disney Legends at...39m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

From skeet to track, 16 medal winners in the Summer Olympics have Georgia ties
Passengers sue Delta over refunds from July meltdown, cancellations
Soldier in My Lai massacre lived quietly in Georgia for decades