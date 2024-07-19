Breaking: Microsoft outage grounds planes, upends businesses. Delta, United affected
2 killed in a military aircraft crash in Armenia

Armenian authorities say that a military aircraft has crashed, killing its crew of two
1 hour ago

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — An Armenian military aircraft crashed Friday, killing its crew of two, officials said.

Authorities said the Soviet-made An-2 aircraft crashed 20 kilometers (about 12 miles) north of Armenia's largest city and capital, Yerevan.

They said the plane was on a training flight. The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

The Antonov An-2 is a Soviet-designed single-engine biplane that can carry up to 12 passengers and has been widely used in transport and utility roles since it entered production in 1947. Thousands have been built in the Soviet Union and other countries, with many remaining in operation around the world.

