Nation & World News
Nation & World News

2 killed, at least 1 missing after train hits pedestrians in northern Ohio, officials say

Officials say two people have been killed and at least one person is missing after multiple pedestrians were struck by a train in northern Ohio
53 minutes ago

FREMONT, Ohio (AP) — Two people were killed and at least one person is missing after multiple pedestrians were struck by a train Sunday evening in northern Ohio, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. in Fremont, near Lake Erie between Toledo and Cleveland, WTOL-TV reported.

Fremont Mayor Danny Sanchez confirmed two fatalities.

Emergency crews were searching the Sandusky River near the Miles Newton Bridge for at least one missing person, the TV station reported. Authorities closed the bridge.

Freemont police said on X that the bridge has been closed and urged people to stay away from the area. Multiple law enforcement agencies were on the scene.

More Stories

Keep Reading

/// Members of the New Jersey Transit locomotive engineers union striking picket outside a rail yard in Morrisville, Pa., on May 17, 2025. (AP photo/Mike Catalini)

Credit: AP

New Jersey Transit train engineers reach tentative deal to end strike that halted NYC routes

2h ago

Turbulent waters may have contributed to Mexican tall ship's crash into Brooklyn Bridge

Arrest made after fire set inside metro Atlanta Target store, deputies say

Target employees were able to put out the fire police say was intentionally set in the store on Loganville Highway near Bethlehem in Barrow County

The Latest

Director Wes Anderson poses for portrait photographs for the film 'The Phoenician Scheme' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Credit: Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP

Wes Anderson talks 'The Phoenician Scheme,' Gene Hackman and his Cannes bus

2m ago

Trump's big bill advances in rare weekend vote as conservative holdouts secure changes

4m ago

Panthers rout the Maple Leafs 6-1 in Game 7 to advance to the Eastern Conference final

14m ago

Featured

Three people were shot to death and six others were wounded early Sunday outside of a bar on Log Cabin Drive on Macon's west side, officials said. (Joe Kovac Jr./AJC)

Credit: Joe Kovac

3 dead, 6 wounded in mass shooting outside Macon bar

Bibb County sheriff's officials have not said if they have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting outside the Midtown Daiquiri Bar and Grill on Macon's west side

EPA to roll back regulations on some toxic chemicals found in Georgia

Federal data reveals 48 Georgia public water systems have reported the presence of these “forever chemicals.”

Gridlock Guy: How quick response mitigated one of Atlanta’s most memorable accidents

On May 8, 2015, a plane with four people on board crashed onto Interstate 285, killing all four but miraculously no one on the ground was injured.