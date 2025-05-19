2 killed, at least 1 missing after train hits pedestrians in northern Ohio, officials say

FREMONT, Ohio (AP) — Two people were killed and at least one person is missing after multiple pedestrians were struck by a train Sunday evening in northern Ohio, authorities said.
The incident occurred around 7 p.m. in Fremont, near Lake Erie between Toledo and Cleveland, WTOL-TV reported.
Fremont Mayor Danny Sanchez confirmed two fatalities.
Emergency crews were searching the Sandusky River near the Miles Newton Bridge for at least one missing person, the TV station reported. Authorities closed the bridge.
Freemont police said on X that the bridge has been closed and urged people to stay away from the area. Multiple law enforcement agencies were on the scene.
Keep Reading
Credit: AP
Arrest made after fire set inside metro Atlanta Target store, deputies say
Target employees were able to put out the fire police say was intentionally set in the store on Loganville Highway near Bethlehem in Barrow County
Featured
Credit: Joe Kovac
3 dead, 6 wounded in mass shooting outside Macon bar
Bibb County sheriff's officials have not said if they have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting outside the Midtown Daiquiri Bar and Grill on Macon's west side
EPA to roll back regulations on some toxic chemicals found in Georgia
Federal data reveals 48 Georgia public water systems have reported the presence of these “forever chemicals.”
Gridlock Guy: How quick response mitigated one of Atlanta’s most memorable accidents
On May 8, 2015, a plane with four people on board crashed onto Interstate 285, killing all four but miraculously no one on the ground was injured.