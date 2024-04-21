Nation & World News

8 shot including 2 men killed at a party with hundreds attending in Memphis park, police say

Police in Tennessee say eight people were shot including two men who were killed at an unsanctioned public party in a Memphis city park
Updated 22 minutes ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Eight people were shot including two men who were killed at an unsanctioned public party in a Memphis city park Saturday night, police said.

The Memphis Police Department initially reported there were 16 people shot but revised the number as the investigation continued, noting in a social media post that the error appeared to have been a result of “several victims being reported multiple times.”

Officers responded at 7:19 p.m. to a reported shooting, Chief Cerelyn Davis said during a news conference at the scene.

Two men were pronounced dead at the scene and one person was in critical condition, Davis said.

The shooting occurred at a block party in Orange Mound Park, which Davis said included an estimated 200 to 300 attendees but did not appear to have been issued a city permit.

“In light of recent events, we stand together to denounce these senseless acts of violence,” Davis said.

There were no immediate arrests reported.

Editors' Picks

Orange Crush: ‘Orderly’ HBCU beach party comes to Georgia coast

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Photos: D'Arnaud goes deep again as Braves beat Rangers

Credit: NYT

House OKs aid to Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Kemp reshuffles Georgia Board of Regents, adding three new members

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Kemp reshuffles Georgia Board of Regents, adding three new members

Credit: Ben Hendren

Fire destroys Jamaican restaurant in SW Atlanta
The Latest

Credit: AP

Marijuana grow busted in Maine as feds investigate trend in 20 states
8m ago
Nikola Jokic leads NBA champ Denver Nuggets past LeBron James and Lakers 114-103 in...
34m ago
Voting begins for Maldives Parliament, watched by India and China vying for control of...
50m ago
Featured

Credit: Handout

At 93, he’s as fit as a 40-year-old. His body offers lessons on aging.
Atlanta’s ‘Magnet Man’ may have saved you from a flat tire
At Vinings Lake Church, people reconsider what church means