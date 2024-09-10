Nation & World News

2 Italian and 2 South Korean climbers are found dead close to Mont Blanc's summit

French rescuers say they have found the bodies of two Italian and two South Korean climbers close to the peak of Mont Blanc on the French side
FILE - This Feb. 19, 2003 file photo shows Mont Blanc, western Europe's highest mountain. (AP Photo/Patrick Gardin, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - This Feb. 19, 2003 file photo shows Mont Blanc, western Europe's highest mountain. (AP Photo/Patrick Gardin, File)
1 hour ago

PARIS (AP) — French rescue officials said Tuesday they found the bodies of two Italian and two South Korean climbers close to the peak of Mont Blanc on the French side after they went missing over the weekend in bad weather.

The Chamonix-Mont Blanc search and rescue team found the two pairs of climbers at an altitude of 4,700 meters (more than 15,400 feet) on the Alps’ highest peak. They died of hypothermia, rescue officials said.

The unaccompanied climbers had alerted rescuers on Saturday afternoon, but weather conditions continued to deteriorate, preventing rescuers from reaching their location from the ground or by helicopter.

Two other Korean climbers were successfully rescued on Sunday morning at an altitude of 4,100 meters (more than 13,400 feet) after rescuers deployed a highly complex operation.

French authorities have opened an investigation.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

A boat with dozens of migrants rips apart in the English Channel off France, killing 12
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Tourists helicoptered down from Swiss mountain resort after mudslide cuts off road access
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

A young golden eagle attacks a toddler in Norway, its fourth such assault on humans
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

A day after 12 deaths, other migrants risk their lives trying to cross the English...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

The Latest: Trump and Harris are set to debate in Philadelphia4m ago
National Book Award long list for young people's literature has a poetic touch5m ago
Biden honors NCAA basketball champs South Carolina and UConn for historic 2024 title runs14m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta set the stage for the ABC News presidential debate in Philadelphia
UPS is laying off more employees amid effort to boost profitability1h ago
Georgia company revisits Titanic after 14 years. How the site has changed