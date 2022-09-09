ajc logo
X

2 House chairs seek probe into airlines' use of federal aid

FILE - A traveler walks in Terminal 3 as a sign stating face coverings are required is displayed at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Friday, July 2, 2021. Two key lawmakers want the government to investigate whether airlines used federal pandemic-relief money to encourage employees to quit. The lawmakers said Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 that taxpayers helped the airline industry during their darkest days at the start of the pandemic, and they deserve to know how the money was spent. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - A traveler walks in Terminal 3 as a sign stating face coverings are required is displayed at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Friday, July 2, 2021. Two key lawmakers want the government to investigate whether airlines used federal pandemic-relief money to encourage employees to quit. The lawmakers said Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 that taxpayers helped the airline industry during their darkest days at the start of the pandemic, and they deserve to know how the money was spent. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

National & World News
By DAVID KOENIG, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
Two key lawmakers want the government to investigate whether airlines used federal pandemic-relief money to encourage employees to quit

Two leading House Democrats are asking for a federal investigation into whether airlines used any of the $54 billion they received in government pandemic relief to pay employees to quit.

The lawmakers said Friday that buyouts to employees made a pilot shortage worse and contributed to widespread flight delays and cancellations that have ruined travel plans for millions of people.

They asked the Treasury Department’s inspector general to investigate and report back by Sept. 22 how airlines used the taxpayer money and whether any of it was spent on reducing staff.

After air travel plunged in early 2020, airlines offered incentives that encouraged thousands of workers to quit or take long-term leaves of absence. The airlines were caught understaffed when travel bounced back strongly this spring and summer.

The airlines have reduced their schedules and stepped up hiring to compensate, but passengers are still enduring more cancellations and delays than normal.

So far this year, airlines have canceled 2.5% of U.S. flights, or about 154,000 flights — 30,000 more than if cancellations were occurring at the 2019 rate — according to data from tracking service FlightAware.com.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., chairwoman of the House Oversight Committee, and Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., chairman of a special panel on the government’s response to the pandemic, requested the investigation.

“American taxpayers supported the airline industry during its darkest days at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, when nearly 75% of commercial flights were grounded. Americans deserve transparency into how airlines have used the federal funds they have received,” the lawmakers said in a letter to Richard Delmar, deputy inspector general of the Treasury Department, which oversaw the aid.

The number of airline passengers in the U.S. plunged by 95% during part of April 2020, compared with a year earlier, according to government figures. The number of passengers has since nearly fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels, and the Labor Day weekend saw bigger crowds than in 2019.

Airlines for America, a trade group of the largest U.S. carriers, said federal funds went only to employee wages and benefits, as required by the March 2020 law that first authorized the payments, and covered only 77% of the airlines' payroll costs.

Without the federal money, the group said in a statement, “our aviation system would look like Europe, Canada or other areas that did not have any similar program. Or even worse, if not for the (aid), we may not be flying at all.”

The Senate Commerce Committee held a hearing in December on the federal relief for airlines, with senators concluding that the program saved many jobs.

Editors' Picks
Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims (10 gets off a pass during the first half of a Chick-fil-A Kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday, September 5, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech donors see positives, but it’s time to ‘put up or shut up’1h ago
The front door and multiple front windows were busted out of their frames at a home on Hampton Glen Court, where an investigation continued Friday. Cobb County authorities engaged two suspects in an hourslong standoff the night before after two sheriff's deputies were shot and killed.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

‘We lost two great deputies.’ Two suspects arrested after fatal shootings in Cobb
1h ago
Officers were called to 656 Sports Bar and Grille at the corner of Pryor Street and Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard for reports of multiple people shot, Atlanta police said.

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at sports bar near GSU football stadium
7h ago
Former President Donald Trump pardoned and granted clemency to more than 100 people. One of them was former Augusta pharmacist John Duncan Fordham. Fordham is now suing the state of Georgia for restitution payments he made after his 2005 conviction.

Trump pardoned him; now Ga. man sues state, insurer for half-million
1h ago
Former President Donald Trump pardoned and granted clemency to more than 100 people. One of them was former Augusta pharmacist John Duncan Fordham. Fordham is now suing the state of Georgia for restitution payments he made after his 2005 conviction.

Trump pardoned him; now Ga. man sues state, insurer for half-million
1h ago
Georgia State Patrol Trooper Cadet Patrick Dupree collapsed during a training exercise and later died, state officials said.

Credit: Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council

Georgia trooper cadet dies after collapsing during training, officials say
2h ago
The Latest
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) yells out a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Rams need improvement everywhere after blowout loss to Bills
2m ago
UK watches to see if king departs from mother's traditions
6m ago
BYU investigation finds no racial slurs against Duke player
8m ago
Featured
FILE - Queen Elizabeth II and U.S. President John Kennedy as they pose at Buckingham Palace in London, June 5, 1961. The Kennedy's were dinner guests of the Queen. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo, File)

Credit: Uncredited

From Eisenhower to Biden, queen met every US president but 1
5h ago
Jury awards $77M after man discharged from mental health facility fatally struck by car
Unapologetically ATL hits the one-year mark
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top