2 horses ran onto a Los Angeles freeway and were struck, killed by passing vehicles

1 hour ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two horses were struck and killed by passing vehicles late Tuesday after they ran onto a Los Angeles freeway, authorities said.

Other drivers saved a third horse and helped the animal over to the freeway's shoulder to avoid getting hit, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP Officer Josh Greengard told the Southern California News Group that the horses all had "equestrian-style property" and likely came from a nearby ranch.

The CHP received multiple calls reporting the horses running in the freeway's lanes of traffic around 9 p.m. Tuesday, the agency said. Subsequent calls reported that two of them had been struck by vehicles.

One of the vehicle's occupants suffered minor injuries in the crash.

