Breaking: Cobb Board ends electoral map fight, but questions remain
Nation & World News

2 German boys die after being buried in sand at a Denmark beach

Officials say two German boys, who got buried in the sand after digging a hole in a dune in northwestern Denmark on Sunday, have died
The dunes at Noerre Vorupoer, Denmark, Monday Aug. 26, 2024, where two German boys aged 9 and 12 were buried in a landslide on Sunday afternoon. (Johnny Pedersen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

The dunes at Noerre Vorupoer, Denmark, Monday Aug. 26, 2024, where two German boys aged 9 and 12 were buried in a landslide on Sunday afternoon. (Johnny Pedersen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
53 minutes ago

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Two German boys, who got buried in the sand after digging a hole in a dune in northwestern Denmark on Sunday, have died, police said Wednesday.

The boys, 9 and 12 — who were on holiday with their family from Munich — died late Tuesday, officers said. They have not been named.

They were digging a hole in a dune on the beach on Sunday when the dune collapsed, and burying them.

The boys were pulled out by firefighters and police with the help of local people, after being buried for 40 minutes. They were flown by helicopter in critical condition to the university hospital in Aarhus, Denmark's second-largest city, where they died.

Central and West Jutland Police said Wednesday they considered the case ”a tragic accident” and had no further comments.

The dunes at Noerre Vorupoer, Denmark, Monday Aug. 26, 2024, where two German boys aged 9 and 12 were buried in a landslide on Sunday afternoon. (Johnny Pedersen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

A dam collapse in eastern Sudan kills at least 30 people following heavy rains, a UN...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Contributed

11-year-old sentenced in second grader’s construction pit drowning
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Police in Iceland call off search at ice cave collapse that killed 1 man, saying no one...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

A dam collapses in eastern Sudan after heavy rainfall and local media report dozens...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

An editor says a Myanmar military court has sentenced a local journalist to life in...12m ago
Israel-Hamas war latest: 10 Hamas militants killed in Israeli operation in West Bank12m ago
Crews work to restore power to more than 300,000 Michigan homes, businesses after storms14m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Parents blame Emory hospital for unborn baby’s death
Does Harris visit signal the ‘lane to the White House goes through Savannah’?21m ago
What do you want to know about these top voting issues in Georgia?