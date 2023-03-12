X
2 foreign tourists die in Kenya nature reserve crash

National & World News
51 minutes ago
Kenyan police say two foreign tourists have died after the vehicle they were traveling in veered off the road and overturned in the Maasai Mara national reserve

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Two foreign tourists, German and Swiss nationals, have died after the vehicle they were traveling in veered off the road and overturned in Kenya’s Maasai Mara national reserve, police said Sunday.

The crash happened after the vehicle car got stuck in the mud and veered off the road on Saturday, police said.

One other tourist was injured and two others, a German and a Swiss national, escaped unhurt. They were part of a tour group, but it wasn't immediately clear who was driving the vehicle.

The injured tourist was airlifted to a hospital in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, Maasai Mara Chief Warden Stephen ole Mining said.

Police spokesperson Resila Onyango said the crash was under investigation.

Maasai Mara national reserve is a popular tourist destination and features the annual wildebeest migration from the Serengeti in Tanzania.

Climate change effects are being felt in the expansive wildlife reserve with little vegetation because of five failed consecutive rainy seasons with less than usual rainfall recorded over the last two years.

