2 fatal stabbings, 1 attempt rattle California college town

Police issued a shelter-in-place order shortly after the stabbing of the woman was reported at 11:45 p.m. Monday. It was lifted hours later after police said they had not caught the suspect, who is described as a male with long curly hair, a thin build and carrying a brown backpack.

Radhika Gawde, president of the Associated Students of the University of California, Davis, said students stayed up Monday night monitoring police scanner activity and sharing information on social media.

“I think I speak for the whole community here when I say we’re devastated by the loss of our peer," she said in a phone interview with The Associated Press. “Our sense of safety has been completely shattered.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 80% of 4,200 students who responded to a student government survey sent out in the morning said they don't even feel safe attending classes during the day, she said. Gawde and her housemates, who live near campus, won't go out alone and their parents have asked them to come home.

The first death was reported Thursday before noon when officers found an unresponsive male in downtown's Central Park, hunched over a bench where he often sat or slept, Pytel said.

The victim, David Henry Breaux, 50, was well known in the area for more than a decade as the “Compassion Guy," said the mayor and city council members in a statement. Breaux often greeted people and asked for their views on compassion.

The second stabbing occurred Saturday around 9:15 p.m. when a resident heard a disturbance and went outside to find a young man at Sycamore Park with multiple stab wounds. Authorities identified the victim as Karim Abou Najm, 20, a student at the university and a graduate of Davis High School.

In Monday's stabbing, the suspect was spotted by several people at a homeless encampment before stabbing the woman several times through her tent, the police chief said. The woman, whom police have not identified, is hospitalized and in critical condition. She is in her 60s, said Davis Lt. Dan Beckwith.

The description given of the suspect in Monday's stabbing was “substantially similar” to descriptions of the suspect from the second homicide, Pytel said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Davis Police Department, as are other law enforcement agencies.

Pytel said he believes all the attacks occurred at night and urged residents to be vigilant of their surroundings and to look out for one another. He said the department is scouring through hundreds of tips and searching for DNA evidence.

