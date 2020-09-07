2 depressions in Atlantic to become tropical storms Monday

A tropical storm warning was issued for the Cabo Verde Islands due to Tropical Depression Eighteen, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. The system was located 250 miles (405 kilometers) east-southeast of the islands with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph). It was moving west at 12 mph (19 kph).

The depression was forecast to bring 2 to 5 inches (5 to 13 centimeters) of rain to the Cabo Verde Islands through Tuesday.