ajc logo
X

2 dead in Mexico after Netflix series cast, crew van crashes

National & World News
31 minutes ago
Two actors on the Netflix series The Chosen One were killed and six other cast or crew members were injured after a van crashed near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two actors on the Netflix series The Chosen One were killed and six other cast or crew members were injured after the van they were riding in crashed near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula.

Local media reported the crash occurred Thursday, and said the van flipped after running off the road in a desert area. The crew had apparently been working in the nearby Santa Rosalia area at the time.

The Baja California Department of Culture said Friday that Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar died.

Netflix describes The Chosen One this way: “A 12-year-old boy learns he’s the returned Jesus Christ, destined to save humankind. Based on the comic book series by Mark Millar and Peter Gross.”

According to casting calls, the series is being taped by an independent production company.

Editors' Picks
Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling58m ago
Raffensperger, Sterling to testify before Jan. 6 panel Tuesday
3h ago
Kennesaw councilman resigns after city issues permit to Confederate souvenir shop
12h ago
Officer shoots man outside federal courthouse in downtown Atlanta
1h ago
Officer shoots man outside federal courthouse in downtown Atlanta
1h ago
Fox News accused in lawsuit of trying to influence Georgia congressional race
9h ago
The Latest
Verizon, AT&T delay some 5G service over airlines' concerns
20m ago
Deputy: 2 officers had chance to shoot Uvalde school gunman
30m ago
Phil Mickelson apologizes to US Open fan (no, not for that)
31m ago
Featured
For more than 16 years, David Fahey ran The King's Cleft children's ministry with his wife, Kathy Fahey, who died in February. The couple took in children with severe disabilities or who had been given up by adopted families. Amid accusations of physical abuse, though, state authorities have effectively dismantled the ministry. Fahey faces multiple felony charges. (TYSON HORNE / TYSON.HORNE@AJC.COM)

Credit: Tyson Horne / Tyson.Horne@ajc.com

GA officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
14h ago
Noise-weary Sandy Springs residents want I-285 sound barrier
DeKalb still contracting with company founded by woman guilty of PPP fraud
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top