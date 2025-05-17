2 dead and others injured in Las Vegas gym shooting, police say

LAS VEGAS (AP) — There was a shooting Friday afternoon inside a gym, killing two people and injuring at least three others, Las Vegas police said.
One person died as gunfire erupted at the Las Vegas Athletic Club on the city’s west side, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Undersheriff Andrew Walsh said.
There was no longer a threat to the public, Walsh said. Heavy police presence was seen lined along North Rainbow Boulevard.
In a social media post, police said the suspect in the shooting was confirmed dead at a local hospital. Three people who were injured were transported to local hospitals, with one in critical condition, a spokesperson with the police department said in a press conference.
Officials said they are still investigating a motive.
"They said get out, get out, get out," Claudio Vigani, a witness who was at the gym when the shooting started, told KLAS-TV. "Then I saw the dead guy next to the machine."
The Associated Press was not able to reach the athletic club for comment. The University Medical Center confirmed it received four patients, with one in critical condition.
