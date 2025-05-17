2 dead and at least 3 injured in Las Vegas gym shooting, police say

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A shooting inside a Las Vegas gym Friday afternoon left two people dead, including the suspect, and injured at least three others, police said.
One person was killed at the Las Vegas Athletic Club on the city’s west side as gunfire erupted, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Undersheriff Andrew Walsh said.
Officers shot the suspect, who was armed with a gun, after he ran out the door, the police department said in a statement. He was confirmed dead at a local hospital, police said in a social media post.
Police said three people who were injured were transported to local hospitals, with one in critical condition.
Walsh said there was no longer a threat to the public.
Officials said they were still investigating a motive.
"They said 'Get out, get out, get out,'" Claudio Vigani, a witness who was at the gym when the shooting began, told KLAS-TV. "Then I saw the dead guy next to the machine."
Gary Steward, who was headed to the gym with another person, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that a stop at a nutrition store saved their lives. He said if they hadn't stopped, they would have been at the front desk where the shooter entered. They saw glass breaking as they walked up to the gym and ran back to the parking lot.
“It’s just a weird feeling right now,” Steward said. “It’s strange. Who shoots up a gym?”
Calls to the athletic club and its corporate office went unanswered.
