Nation & World News
Nation & World News

2 dead and at least 3 injured in Las Vegas gym shooting, police say

Las Vegas police say a shooting inside an athletic club has killed two people, including the suspect, and injured another three people
Las Vegas Metro Police officers confer by the main entrance of a Las Vegas Athletic Club after a shooting Friday, May 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Las Vegas Metro Police officers confer by the main entrance of a Las Vegas Athletic Club after a shooting Friday, May 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
Updated 55 minutes ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A shooting inside a Las Vegas gym Friday afternoon left two people dead, including the suspect, and injured at least three others, police said.

One person was killed at the Las Vegas Athletic Club on the city’s west side as gunfire erupted, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Undersheriff Andrew Walsh said.

Officers shot the suspect, who was armed with a gun, after he ran out the door, the police department said in a statement. He was confirmed dead at a local hospital, police said in a social media post.

Police said three people who were injured were transported to local hospitals, with one in critical condition.

Walsh said there was no longer a threat to the public.

Officials said they were still investigating a motive.

"They said 'Get out, get out, get out,'" Claudio Vigani, a witness who was at the gym when the shooting began, told KLAS-TV. "Then I saw the dead guy next to the machine."

Gary Steward, who was headed to the gym with another person, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that a stop at a nutrition store saved their lives. He said if they hadn't stopped, they would have been at the front desk where the shooter entered. They saw glass breaking as they walked up to the gym and ran back to the parking lot.

“It’s just a weird feeling right now,” Steward said. “It’s strange. Who shoots up a gym?”

Calls to the athletic club and its corporate office went unanswered.

Las Vegas Metro Police officers are shown by the main entrance of a Las Vegas Athletic Club after a shooting Friday, May 16, 2025. 2025, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Las Vegas Metro Police officers are shown in front of a Las Vegas Athletic Club after a shooting Friday, May 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Las Vegas Metro Police officers talk with gym members after a shooting at a Las Vegas Athletic Club Friday, May 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta police block off Holderness Street in the West End neighborhood to investigate a fatal shooting on Jan. 6. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Credit: Ben Hendren

Teen killed in SW Atlanta shooting over cellphone, warrant says

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Markius Gillepsie, who they said was wanted in connection with a Jan. 6 homicide in the city’s West End neighborhood.

Man killed in shooting at troubled South Fulton apartment complex

2 gang members guilty of killing business owner at his Gwinnett home

The businessman was shot in his garage after two men placed a tracking device on his vehicle and followed him home.

The Latest

Emory University Hospital Midtown is seen on Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

Case of brain-dead pregnant woman kept on life support in Georgia raises tricky questions

23m ago

Gordon has strained hamstring and availability for Game 7 at OKC is in doubt, AP source says

26m ago

Supporters of Bolivia's ex-leader Morales clash with police in push to secure his candidacy

29m ago

Featured

Cox Communications plans to merge with Charter Communications in a deal that, if approved by regulators, will combine two of the nation’s largest cable companies. (Courtesy of Cox Communications)

Credit: special

Cox Communications and Charter to combine in major cable deal

Cox Communications plans to merge with Charter Communications in a deal that, if approved by regulators, will combine two of the nation’s largest cable companies.

Family: Georgia woman kept on life support to comply with abortion law

The 30-year-old nurse was declared brain-dead by physicians three months ago, mother told an Atlanta television station.

Construction starts on planetarium-sized sports and entertainment venue downtown

Cosm, an immersive venue that is slated to be the anchor of Centennial Yards, will potentially be ready by the World Cup.