Nation & World News

2 dead and 9 injured after truck strikes group celebrating July 4 in Manhattan park

New York City authorities say two people were killed and nine others injured, four critically, after a pickup truck drove into a group celebrating the Fourth of July
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Two people were killed and nine others injured, four critically, when a pickup truck drove into a group celebrating the Fourth of July holiday in New York City, authorities said.

A Ford F-150 came down a street “at a high rate of speed” shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday. The truck went through an intersection and past a stop sign, drove onto the sidewalk and into Corlears Hook Park on Manhattan’s Lower East Side, New York Police Department Chief Jeffrey Maddrey said during a news conference.

Two victims were confirmed dead at the scene, Maddrey said.

The injured included four people who were in critical condition, three who were seriously injured and two with minor injuries, New York City Fire Department Assistant Chief Michael Meyers said.

The first fire department crew to arrive at the scene found the pickup truck on top of four of the victims and firefighters worked to quickly extricate them before emergency medical personnel began treatment, Meyers said.

Investigators do not believe the crash was an act of terrorism, Maddrey and New York Mayor Eric Adams said in the news briefing at the scene.

Authorities were testing the driver for possible alcohol use, which was believed to be a factor in the crash, Maddrey said.

Police were not immediately able to verify the ages of the victims, Maddrey said.

Editors' Picks

Water service restored to five Atlanta apartment complexes after main break

More video footage released of judge’s arrest at Atlanta nightclub

Credit: AP

Dengue cases are surging globally. What it means for Georgia

Credit: TNS

Workers at two Atlanta-area Starbucks stores file for union vote

Credit: TNS

Workers at two Atlanta-area Starbucks stores file for union vote

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Gwinnett College to keep financial aid center open to help students
The Latest

Credit: AP

He's derided as dull, but Keir Starmer becomes UK prime minister with a sensational...
10m ago
Argentina reaches Copa America semifinals, beating Ecuador 4-2 on penalty kicks after 1-1...
13m ago
Man who stabbed South Korea's opposition leader sentenced to 15 years in prison
15m ago
Featured

Braves’ ‘nuttiest’ night: A home run by Rick Camp and 4 a.m. fireworks
15 things to do this weekend: Light show, fireworks, Clydesdales and more
Check Times and Results on the AJC Peachtree Road Race Tracker