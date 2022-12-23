ajc logo
X

3 dead, 3 wounded in Paris shooting; suspect arrested

National & World News
By ANGELA CHARLTON, Associated Press
Updated 33 minutes ago
French authorities say a shooting targeting a Kurdish cultural center in a bustling Paris neighborhood left three people dead and three others wounded

PARIS (AP) — A shooting targeting a Kurdish cultural center in a bustling Paris neighborhood Friday left three people dead and three others wounded, authorities said. A 69-year-old suspect was wounded and arrested.

The Paris prosecutor’s office opened an investigation for murder and attempted murder. The Paris prosecutor said the suspect had a prior police record, including an arrest for attacking migrants living in tents, and that investigators are considering a possible racist motive for the shooting.

The shooting occurred at midday at a Kurdish cultural center and a restaurant and hairdresser nearby, according to the mayor for the 10th arrondissement, Alexandra Cordebard. Speaking to reporters at the scene, she said the “real motivation″ for the shooting remains unclear.

As she spoke, a crowd nearby chanted, “Erdogan, terrorist” — referring to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan — and “Turkish state, assassin.”

Police cordoned off the area in the 10th arrondissement of the French capital, on a busy street with shops and restaurants near the Gare de l'Est train station. The shooting came at a time when Paris is buzzing with activity before the Christmas weekend. The Paris police department warned people to stay away from the area.

Paris Prosecutor Laure Beccuau said three people hit in the shooting have died, one is in critical condition and two others are hospitalized with less serious injuries. The attacker was also wounded in the face, she said.

She said anti-terrorism prosecutors are in contact with investigators, but haven't indicated any sign of a terrorist motive.

In 2013, three women Kurdish activists, including Sakine Cansiz — a founder of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK — were found shot dead at a Kurdish center in Paris. A Turkish citizen was charged with their killing, although suspicion also fell on the Turkish intelligence service.

Turkey’s army has been battling against Kurdish militants affiliated with the banned PKK, in southeast Turkey as well as in northern Iraq. Turkey’s military has also recently launched a series of strikes from the air and with artillery against Syrian Kurdish militant targets in northern Syria. The PKK is considered a terrorist organization in Turkey, Europe and the United States, and has led an armed insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984.

France was hit by a string of deadly attacks by Islamic extremists in 2015-2016 and remains on alert for terrorism-related violence.

___

Suzan Fraser in Ankara, Turkey, Nicolas Vaux-Montagny in Lyon, France, and Lewis Joly in Paris, contributed to this report.

Credit: Lewis Joly

Credit: Lewis Joly

Credit: Lewis Joly

Credit: Lewis Joly

Credit: Lewis Joly

Credit: Lewis Joly

Credit: Lewis Joly

Credit: Lewis Joly

Credit: Lewis Joly

Credit: Lewis Joly

Credit: Lewis Joly

Credit: Lewis Joly

Editors' Picks

Witness: Georgia lawyer advised her to avoid providing information to Jan. 6 panel16h ago

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Georgia Bulldogs add 3 more on Day 2 of early signing period
12h ago

Credit: Wendell Brock

The restaurants that closed in metro Atlanta in 2022
17h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Georgia ICE whistleblower struggles to make ends meet
2h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Georgia ICE whistleblower struggles to make ends meet
2h ago

Credit: Jamie Roberts/AMOS Pictures

Savannah-area activist charged in Jan. 6 riot after nearly two years
17h ago
The Latest

Credit: Anjum Naveed

Suicide bombing in Islamabad kills 2 suspects and policeman
4m ago
An inflation meaasure watched by the Fed eases to 5.5%
14m ago
Strikes over pay disrupt Christmas travel in UK, France
23m ago
Featured

Credit: Ernie Suggs

In Jimmy Carter’s Plains Ga., Christmas tree tradition lives on
Tracking Santa 2022: When will Santa Claus be at your house?
28m ago
Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top