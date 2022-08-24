ajc logo
X

2 dead, 3 hurt in shooting in front of DC senior residence

Law enforcement officials gather at the scene of a shooting, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in northwest Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Combined ShapeCaption
Law enforcement officials gather at the scene of a shooting, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in northwest Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

National & World News
Updated 23 minutes ago
Police say two people have been killed and three others are injured in a shooting in front of a senior citizen’s center and near several schools in the nation’s capital

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police said two people were killed and three others injured Wednesday in a shooting in front of a senior citizen’s center and near several schools in the nation’s capital.

The Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday’s shooting happened in the Truxton Circle neighborhood of Washington in front of a residence for senior citizens and near several high schools.

The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. when a black SUV pulled up in front of the senior residence and two men hopped out and opened fire, Executive Assistant Police Chief Ashan Benedict said.

A total of five men were shot. Two died at the scene and three others were taken to area hospitals and were being treated Wednesday afternoon for their injuries.

Benedict said police were still trying to collect evidence at the scene and working to identify a definitive motive but said the area is known to officers as “an open-air drug market.”

Officers routinely make arrests there for the sale of narcotics and investigators believe the shooting was related to those drug sales, he said.

“This is an ongoing problem,” Benedict said.

Combined ShapeCaption
Law enforcement officials gather at the scene of a shooting, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in northwest Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Law enforcement officials gather at the scene of a shooting, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in northwest Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Combined ShapeCaption
Law enforcement officials gather at the scene of a shooting, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in northwest Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Combined ShapeCaption
Law enforcement officials gather at the scene of a shooting, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in northwest Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Law enforcement officials gather at the scene of a shooting, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in northwest Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Combined ShapeCaption
Law enforcement officials gather at the scene of a shooting, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in northwest Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Combined ShapeCaption
Washington Metropolitan Police Executive Assistant Chief of Police Ashan Benedict speaks at a news conference near the scene of a shooting where two people were killed and three others were injured, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Washington Metropolitan Police Executive Assistant Chief of Police Ashan Benedict speaks at a news conference near the scene of a shooting where two people were killed and three others were injured, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Combined ShapeCaption
Washington Metropolitan Police Executive Assistant Chief of Police Ashan Benedict speaks at a news conference near the scene of a shooting where two people were killed and three others were injured, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Combined ShapeCaption
Law enforcement officials gather at the scene of a shooting, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in northwest Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Law enforcement officials gather at the scene of a shooting, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in northwest Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Combined ShapeCaption
Law enforcement officials gather at the scene of a shooting, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in northwest Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Editors' Picks
Fulton County Schools to launch major redistricting effort3h ago
‘The kid can just hit’: Vaughn Grissom’s first two weeks with Braves a success
3h ago
Sandra Deal, Georgia’s former first lady, dies at 80
21h ago
Georgia Supreme Court declines to suspend metro Atlanta judge
3h ago
Georgia Supreme Court declines to suspend metro Atlanta judge
3h ago
Confidential election files copied by Atlanta tech firm
7h ago
The Latest
EXPLAINER: Where Ukraine war stands after 6 months
1m ago
'Pre-bunking' shows promise in fight against misinformation
5m ago
Ani Di Franco picture book is scheduled for March 2023
9m ago
Featured
FILE - New graduates line up before the start of a community college commencement in East Rutherford, N.J., on May 17, 2018. President Joe Biden is expected to announce Wednesday Aug. 24, 2022 that many Americans can have up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt forgiven. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Credit: Seth Wenig

Biden’s student loan forgiveness: What we know (and what we don’t)
18m ago
Primary takeaways: Abortion politics, DeSantis flexes muscle
1h ago
Fall Arts Guide: Don’t miss these top 12 fall events
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top