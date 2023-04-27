2 Chinese navy ships head to Singapore for joint drills

China also formally eschews military alliances, but has held an increasing number of drills with Russia, its chief partner in challenging Western dominance of international affairs.

In February, the navies from China, Russia and South Africa came together for drills on the southern tip of the African continent.

While those exercises were underway, Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted China’s most senior foreign policy official at the Kremlin, underscoring Russia’s strengthening relationship with China and raising concerns in the West that Beijing might be ready to offer Moscow stronger support for its war in Ukraine.

Chinese President Xi Jinping also visited Putin in Moscow last month, but China's Foreign Minister said this month that China would not sell weapons to either side in the Ukraine war.