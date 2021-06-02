2 charged in Miami Beach; no arrests in other shootings

According to arrest reports, Wisdom Awute, 21, and Christopher Urena, 29, both face charges of attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault. Urena also faces charges of grand theft and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Police received multiple 911 calls reporting the shooting just after 11:30 p.m. Monday along the popular strip of Art Deco hotels and restaurants. Officers found one person struck in the shoulder and another in the leg. Both were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where one remains in critical condition and the other was treated and released.