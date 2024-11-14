2 charged in connection with orange spray attack on Stonehenge monuments

LONDON (AP) — Two environmental activists have been charged over the spraying orange paint powder at the Stonehenge monuments in southwest England in June, police said Thursday.

Rajan Naidu, 73, and Niamh Lynch, 22, have been charged with “destroying or damaging an ancient protected monument, and intentionally or recklessly causing a public nuisance,” Wiltshire Police said in a statement. They are due to appear at Salisbury Magistrates’ Court on Dec. 13.

Soon after the spray attack at the UNESCO World Heritage Site, the group Just Stop Oil took responsibility and released video showing a man it identified as Naidu blast a fog of orange from a fire extinguisher at one of the vertical stones. The second protester, identified as Lynch, sprayed three stones before she was stopped. It said the paint was made of cornstarch and would dissolve in the rain.