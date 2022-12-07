2 Chainz hosts Amazon Music live concerts using NFL platform

In each episode, 2 Chainz interviews the featured artist. He usually reads the questions off a teleprompter, but he sometimes throws in his own topics as well.

2 Chainz credits Vice TV's “Most Expensivest'' for readying him for the challenge of the concert series. He hosts the reality series that explores the most expensive items such as food, jewelry and drinks. The rapper said he just wrapped filming his fourth season.

“That show, I think, has grown me and prepared me for roles like this, where I’m on the other side of the desk,” he said. “With hosting, I’m still holding a microphone. So, it’s still very much a part of the DNA that I’m accustomed to. ... like being on stage and rocking out.”

2 Chainz said Amazon reached out to him and his team about a “new vision” of marrying the worlds of football and music. The idea was birthed after Amazon and the NFL entered into an 11-year agreement to air the prime-time professional football games on the streaming service.

The rapper said a strong relationship was already built between him and Amazon Music after partnering to rollout a couple of his albums.

“They needed an Iconic, legendary, handsome, intelligent host to fuse it all together,” he said. “You know, ultimately, I’m the man for the job.”

Credit: Damian Dovarganes Credit: Damian Dovarganes