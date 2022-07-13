BreakingNews
BREAKING: Ex-Stonecrest mayor gets 57 months in prison in fraud case
ajc logo
X

2 candidates knocked out of UK Conservative leadership race

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly Prime Ministers' Questions session in parliament in London, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Combined ShapeCaption
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly Prime Ministers' Questions session in parliament in London, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

National & World News
By JILL LAWLESS, Associated Press
Updated 19 minutes ago
Two candidates have been knocked out of the race to replace British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

LONDON (AP) — Two candidates were knocked out of the race to replace U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday, leaving six lawmakers battling to lead a Conservative Party — and a country — hoping to move on from months of scandal and division.

Former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt and Treasury chief Nadhim Zahawi failed to reach the threshold of 30 votes in a secret ballot by Conservative lawmakers needed to stay in the contest.

The remaining contenders will now scramble to scoop up the two men's supporters in a contest that will replace the flamboyant, scandal-ridden Johnson — a figure famous in Britain and around the world — with a new and much lesser-known prime minister.

The vote confirmed the front-runner status of ex-Treasury chief Rishi Sunak, who came first with 88 votes. And it gave a big boost to Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt, who secured 67 votes to come in second place.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss got 50 votes. Ex-Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch, backbench lawmaker Tom Tugendhat and Attorney General Suella Braverman also remain on the ballot.

The 358 Tory lawmakers had crammed into a humid corridor at Parliament on Wednesday afternoon to line up and cast their ballots in a grand room hung with oil paintings. Security staff made them hand over their phones to ensure secrecy.

Further rounds of voting will take place Thursday and, if needed, next week, until just two candidates remain.

The final two contenders will face a runoff vote by about 180,000 Conservative Party members across the country. The winner is scheduled to be announced Sept. 5 and will automatically become prime minister, without the need for a national election.

The candidates are jostling to replace Johnson, who quit as Conservative leader last week amid a party revolt triggered by months of ethics scandals. He will remain in office as a caretaker prime minister until his replacement as party chief is chosen.

Unlike Sunak and Truss, Mordaunt didn't hold a senior post in Johnson’s government, though she was a junior minister. An affable politician from a military family, she is widely seen as a breath of fresh air and has been scoring highly in polls of party members.

At her official campaign launch on Wednesday, Mordaunt said the party had “standards and trust to restore” after the scandal-tarnished Johnson years.

She said voters “are fed up with us not delivering, they are fed up with unfulfilled promises and they are fed up with divisive politics.”

Supporters of Truss, meanwhile, are urging lawmakers on the party's libertarian right wing — including backers of Zahawi, Badenoch and Braverman — to unite around the foreign secretary. Lawmaker Simon Clarke said that would “ensure there is a clear free market vision in the final two.”

Neither Hunt nor Zahawi endorsed a candidate after they left the race. Zahawi said “I don't intend to make any further intervention.”

The slate of candidates is strikingly diverse, with four contenders from ethnic minorities and four women. But all are offering similar tax-slashing pledges, with only Sunak offering a note of caution. He has cast himself as the candidate of fiscal probity, saying said the country needs "honesty and responsibility, not fairytales" to get through economic shockwaves from the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

Supporters of the other candidates have improbably depicted Sunak — whose heroine is former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher — as a left-winger. Johnson's office has denied running a campaign to bad-mouth Sunak, whose resignation last week helped end the prime minister's reign.

A spokeswoman insisted Johnson was remaining neutral in the campaign to choose his replacement.

Johnson struck a valedictory note at his weekly Prime Minister’s Questions session in the House of Commons. He hinted it could be his last appearance there, though he is scheduled take questions again next week, before Parliament's summer break, and to leave office on Sept. 6.

“The next leader of my party may be elected by acclamation,” he told Labour leader Keir Starmer – though that would only happen if one of the final two candidates dropped out. “So it’s possible this will be our last confrontation.”

Johnson said it was “true that I leave not at a time of my choosing,” but insisted: “I will be leaving soon with my head held high.”

___

Follow all of AP's coverage of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and British politics at https://apnews.com/hub/boris-johnson

Combined ShapeCaption
British Member of Parliament Penny Mordaunt, centre, reacts, at the launch of her campaign to be Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister, at the Cinnamon Club, in Westminster, London, Wednesday July 13, 2022. Conservative Party lawmakers in Britain are casting ballots Wednesday in the first round of an election to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)

Credit: Stefan Rousseau

British Member of Parliament Penny Mordaunt, centre, reacts, at the launch of her campaign to be Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister, at the Cinnamon Club, in Westminster, London, Wednesday July 13, 2022. Conservative Party lawmakers in Britain are casting ballots Wednesday in the first round of an election to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)

Credit: Stefan Rousseau

Combined ShapeCaption
British Member of Parliament Penny Mordaunt, centre, reacts, at the launch of her campaign to be Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister, at the Cinnamon Club, in Westminster, London, Wednesday July 13, 2022. Conservative Party lawmakers in Britain are casting ballots Wednesday in the first round of an election to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)

Credit: Stefan Rousseau

Credit: Stefan Rousseau

Combined ShapeCaption
Conservative Party member Rishi Sunak launches his campaign for the his party's leadership, in London, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Candidates to replace Boris Johnson as Britain's prime minister are scattering tax-cutting promises to their Conservative Party electorate, as party officials prepare Monday to quickly narrow the crowded field of more than ten candidates. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Conservative Party member Rishi Sunak launches his campaign for the his party's leadership, in London, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Candidates to replace Boris Johnson as Britain's prime minister are scattering tax-cutting promises to their Conservative Party electorate, as party officials prepare Monday to quickly narrow the crowded field of more than ten candidates. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Combined ShapeCaption
Conservative Party member Rishi Sunak launches his campaign for the his party's leadership, in London, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Candidates to replace Boris Johnson as Britain's prime minister are scattering tax-cutting promises to their Conservative Party electorate, as party officials prepare Monday to quickly narrow the crowded field of more than ten candidates. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Combined ShapeCaption
In this grab taken from video from the House of Commons, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London, Wednesday July 13, 2022. Conservative Party lawmakers in Britain are casting ballots Wednesday in the first round of an election to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (House of Commons/PA via AP)

Credit: House of Commons

In this grab taken from video from the House of Commons, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London, Wednesday July 13, 2022. Conservative Party lawmakers in Britain are casting ballots Wednesday in the first round of an election to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (House of Commons/PA via AP)

Credit: House of Commons

Combined ShapeCaption
In this grab taken from video from the House of Commons, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London, Wednesday July 13, 2022. Conservative Party lawmakers in Britain are casting ballots Wednesday in the first round of an election to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (House of Commons/PA via AP)

Credit: House of Commons

Credit: House of Commons

Combined ShapeCaption
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly Prime Ministers' Questions session in parliament in London, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Credit: Frank Augstein

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly Prime Ministers' Questions session in parliament in London, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Credit: Frank Augstein

Combined ShapeCaption
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly Prime Ministers' Questions session in parliament in London, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Credit: Frank Augstein

Credit: Frank Augstein

Combined ShapeCaption
Tom Tugendhat is seen at the launch of his campaign to be Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister, at 4 Millbank, London, Tuesday July 12, 2022. Nominations in the race to replace British Prime Minister Boris Johnson closed on Tuesday, with eight Conservative lawmakers - Tugendhat among them - securing enough support from their colleagues to make the first ballot.(Yui Mok/PA via AP)

Credit: Yui Mok

Tom Tugendhat is seen at the launch of his campaign to be Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister, at 4 Millbank, London, Tuesday July 12, 2022. Nominations in the race to replace British Prime Minister Boris Johnson closed on Tuesday, with eight Conservative lawmakers - Tugendhat among them - securing enough support from their colleagues to make the first ballot.(Yui Mok/PA via AP)

Credit: Yui Mok

Combined ShapeCaption
Tom Tugendhat is seen at the launch of his campaign to be Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister, at 4 Millbank, London, Tuesday July 12, 2022. Nominations in the race to replace British Prime Minister Boris Johnson closed on Tuesday, with eight Conservative lawmakers - Tugendhat among them - securing enough support from their colleagues to make the first ballot.(Yui Mok/PA via AP)

Credit: Yui Mok

Credit: Yui Mok

Combined ShapeCaption
British Member of Parliament Penny Mordaunt launches her campaign to be Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister, at the Cinnamon Club, in Westminster, London, Wednesday July 13, 2022. Conservative Party lawmakers in Britain are casting ballots Wednesday in the first round of an election to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)

Credit: Stefan Rousseau

British Member of Parliament Penny Mordaunt launches her campaign to be Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister, at the Cinnamon Club, in Westminster, London, Wednesday July 13, 2022. Conservative Party lawmakers in Britain are casting ballots Wednesday in the first round of an election to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)

Credit: Stefan Rousseau

Combined ShapeCaption
British Member of Parliament Penny Mordaunt launches her campaign to be Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister, at the Cinnamon Club, in Westminster, London, Wednesday July 13, 2022. Conservative Party lawmakers in Britain are casting ballots Wednesday in the first round of an election to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)

Credit: Stefan Rousseau

Credit: Stefan Rousseau

Combined ShapeCaption
In this photo provided by UK Parliament, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons in London, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Conservative Party lawmakers in Britain are casting ballots in the first round of an election to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The internal party contest will replace the flamboyant, scandal-ridden Johnson with a new and much lesser-known prime minister. (Andy Bailey/UK Parliament via AP)

Credit: Andy Bailey

In this photo provided by UK Parliament, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons in London, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Conservative Party lawmakers in Britain are casting ballots in the first round of an election to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The internal party contest will replace the flamboyant, scandal-ridden Johnson with a new and much lesser-known prime minister. (Andy Bailey/UK Parliament via AP)

Credit: Andy Bailey

Combined ShapeCaption
In this photo provided by UK Parliament, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons in London, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Conservative Party lawmakers in Britain are casting ballots in the first round of an election to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The internal party contest will replace the flamboyant, scandal-ridden Johnson with a new and much lesser-known prime minister. (Andy Bailey/UK Parliament via AP)

Credit: Andy Bailey

Credit: Andy Bailey

Editors' Picks
OPINION: Innovative housing can address affordability and aging in place7h ago
Campaign misstep? Herschel Walker’s strategy — double down
20h ago
Why Kemp-Warnock voters could factor into 2022 race
2h ago
Transgender woman files discrimination lawsuit against Decatur Chick-fil-A
21h ago
Transgender woman files discrimination lawsuit against Decatur Chick-fil-A
21h ago
To limit cancellations, Delta halts flight growth for rest of year
6h ago
The Latest
Russia, Ukraine discuss UN plan to free up grain exports
8m ago
Sri Lanka in crisis: President flees and ire turns to PM
13m ago
Stocks waver as Wall Street braces for big hike in rates
13m ago
Featured
062522 Atlanta: Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried walks to the bullpen to warm-up before his start against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Five Braves headed to the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium
Latest Fulton subpoenas indicate escalation of Trump investigation
Spirit of 76: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter reach rare wedding anniversary
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top