Nation & World News

2 buses carrying at least 60 people swept into a river by a landslide in Nepal. 3 survivors found

Three passengers have been rescued after two buses carrying more than 60 people were swept into a swollen river in Nepal
In this handout photograph released by Nepal Armed Police force, shows rescuers looking for the survivors after two buses were swept by a landslide off the highway and into a swollen river near Simaltal, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) west of the capital, Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, July 12, 2024. (Nepal Armed Police Force via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In this handout photograph released by Nepal Armed Police force, shows rescuers looking for the survivors after two buses were swept by a landslide off the highway and into a swollen river near Simaltal, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) west of the capital, Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, July 12, 2024. (Nepal Armed Police Force via AP)
By BINAJ GURUBCHARYA – Associated Press
Updated 21 minutes ago

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — At least 60 people were believed missing in Nepal after two buses were swept by a landslide off a highway and into a swollen river early Friday. Three passengers were rescued as the continuous rain made rescue efforts difficult.

The three survivors were being treated in the hospital, government administrator Khima Nanada Bhusal said, adding that they reportedly jumped out of the bus and swam to the banks, where locals found them and took them to a nearby hospital.

Landslides also blocked routes to the area in several places, according to Bhusal. Additional rescuers and security forces have been sent to help with rescue efforts.

The buses were swept off the highway around 3 a.m. near Simaltal, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) west of the capital, Kathmandu.

One bus was carrying at least 24 people, while the other had at least 42, but more could have boarded en route, Bhusal said.

A third bus was hit by another landslide on Friday morning a short distance away on the same highway, killing the driver, Bhusal added. It was not clear if there were any other casualties.

Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal said he was saddened by the news and expressed concern over recent flooding and landslides. He added that several government agencies were searching for the missing, in a post on the social media platform X.

On Thursday night, a landslide buried a hut and killed a family of seven near the resort town of Pokhara. The family were asleep when the landslide crushed their hut and damaged three more houses nearby.

Monsoon season brings heavy rains to Nepal from June to September, often triggering landslides in the mountainous Himalayan country.

___

AP contributor Yunish Gurung reported from Pokhara, Nepal.

Damaged houses knocked by landslides are seen on the outskirts Pokhara, Nepal, Friday, July 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Yunish Gurung)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Three more Georgia Bulldogs football players accused of reckless driving

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Delta faces criticism for social media post on Palestinian flag pins

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Emory University’s Muslim religious life scholar resigns

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Blue Bird gets $80 million to convert old plant to make electric buses

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Blue Bird gets $80 million to convert old plant to make electric buses

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia is conducting another audit of voters’ citizenship
The Latest

Credit: AP

Booming Turkish TV drama industry captures hearts and minds worldwide and boosts tourism
13m ago
The son of Asia’s richest man is set to marry in one of India’s most extravagant weddings
30m ago
UN demands Russia immediately return Europe's biggest nuclear plant to Ukraine
56m ago
Featured

Credit: Rodney Ho

15 things to do this weekend: Def Leppard, comics convention, more
How to see free movies at Tara Theatre Atlanta this weekend
The LineUp: 5 Black culture events to attend July 10-July 17