2 books celebrating New York City culture and community win the Gotham Prize

NEW YORK (AP) — This year's winners of the Gotham Book Prize celebrate New York City as experienced on foot, bus and train.

Ian Frazier, author of “Paradise Bronx: The Life and Times of New York’s Greatest Borough,” and Nicole Gelinas, who wrote "Movement: New York’s Long War to Take Back Its Streets from the Car,” will split the $50,000 in prize money given for books that “encourage and honor writing about New York City,” award officials announced Monday.

Philanthropists-political strategists Bradley Tusk and Howard Wolfson cofounded the Gotham prize in 2020 as a “way to uplift the creative community” during the pandemic.