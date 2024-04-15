2 bodies found in rural Oklahoma after 4 arrested in case of missing Kansas women

GUYMON, Okla. (AP) — Two bodies were recovered in rural Oklahoma, a day after four people were charged with kidnapping and murder in the disappearance of two Kansas women, authorities said.

Veronica Butler, 27; and Jilian Kelley, 39, of Hugoton, Kansas, were driving through the Oklahoma panhandle to pick up Butler's children for a March 30 birthday party in Kansas, but never showed up. Their vehicle was found abandoned later that day on a rural highway in Texas County, near the Oklahoma-Kansas state line.

The sheriff’s office requested help from the state bureau of investigation, which said its officers immediately suspected foul play, based on undisclosed evidence found in the vehicle.