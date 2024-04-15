Nation & World News

2 bodies found in rural Oklahoma after 4 arrested in case of missing Kansas women

Two bodies have been recovered in a rural Oklahoma county, a day after four people were charged there with murder and kidnapping in connection with the March disappearance of two Kansas women
FILE - This combination photo shows Veronica Butler, left, and Jilian Kelley, right. On Saturday, April 13, 2024, Oklahoma authorities said they arrested and charged four people with murder and kidnapping over the weekend in connection with the disappearances of the two Oklahoma women. (Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation via AP, File)

FILE - This combination photo shows Veronica Butler, left, and Jilian Kelley, right. On Saturday, April 13, 2024, Oklahoma authorities said they arrested and charged four people with murder and kidnapping over the weekend in connection with the disappearances of the two Oklahoma women. (Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation via AP, File)
Updated 37 minutes ago

GUYMON, Okla. (AP) — Two bodies were recovered in rural Oklahoma, a day after four people were charged with kidnapping and murder in the disappearance of two Kansas women, authorities said.

Veronica Butler, 27; and Jilian Kelley, 39, of Hugoton, Kansas, were driving through the Oklahoma panhandle to pick up Butler's children for a March 30 birthday party in Kansas, but never showed up. Their vehicle was found abandoned later that day on a rural highway in Texas County, near the Oklahoma-Kansas state line.

The sheriff’s office requested help from the state bureau of investigation, which said its officers immediately suspected foul play, based on undisclosed evidence found in the vehicle.

On Saturday, Oklahoma authorities said they arrested and charged four people with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of kidnapping and one count of conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree: Tad Bert Cullum, 43; Tifany Machel Adams, 54; Cole Earl Twombly, 50, and Cora Twombly, 44. Court records don’t indicate whether any of the four defendants have an attorney who could speak on their behalf.

Authorities announced the next day that two bodies were recovered in Texas County. The Medical Examiner's Office would determine their identification and cause of death, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement Sunday night. Authorities in Texas County said they would reveal more about the case on Monday.

All four suspects are being held without bond in the Texas County Jail and are scheduled to make an initial court appearance Wednesday morning, said Texas County Court Clerk Renee Ellis.

