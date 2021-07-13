2 Baltimore officers on US task force shot, suspect killed

The police officers were taken to the University of Maryland Medical Center with injuries that aren’t thought to be life-threatening, county police spokeswoman Joy Stewart said. A police statement later said “the suspect suffered at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased.”

A large section of the parking lot at Security Square Mall in Woodlawn was cordoned off with crime tape as officers collected evidence surrounding a pickup truck, which had bullet holes in the driver's side window and windshield. Some two dozen police officers, paramedics and other officials gathered at the entrance to the Tokyo Seafood Hibachi Grill & Sushi, and a police helicopter hovered above the area.