2 arrested over suspected plans for attack in Vienna. Security for Taylor Swift concerts raised

BERLIN (AP) — Two suspected extremists were arrested in Austria on Wednesday, one of whom appeared to be planning an attack on an event in the Vienna area such as upcoming Taylor Swift concerts, authorities said.

The 19-year-old main suspect was arrested in Ternitz, south of Vienna, and the second person in the Austrian capital.

Franz Ruf, the public security director at Austria’s interior ministry, said that authorities were aware of “preparatory actions” for a possible attack “and also that there is a focus by the 19-year-old perpetrator on the Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna,” the Austria Press Agency reported.