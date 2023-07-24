2 arrested in Serbia suspected of smuggling Cubans to Spain as part of an international crime group

National & World News
24 minutes ago
X
Serbian police said Monday they have arrested two people suspected of smuggling Cubans toward Spain

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian police said Monday they have arrested two people suspected of helping smuggling Cubans toward Spain as part of an international crime group.

The two Serbian citizens were arrested in a monthslong investigation in cooperation with Spain, the Interpol and Europol, police said in a statement. They said 18 more suspects have been arrested in Spain.

The suspects in Serbia are accused of organizing the illegal transfer of at least 53 people to neighboring countries — North Macedonia or Bosnia — and on to Spain, said the statement.

Serbia, a southeastern European nation located on the Balkan peninsula, is at the heart of a key land route for migrants trying to reach European Union.

The country in April revoked a visa-free travel arrangement with Cuba following reports of Cubans moving on toward Spain and other EU countries after first coming to Serbia as tourists.

Serbia also imposed visas earlier this year for the citizens of Burundi, Tunisia and India for the same reason and under pressure from the EU, which is seeking to curb migration into the 27-nation bloc.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Locher/AP

The Jolt: Georgia text about Trump’s 2020 defeat gets federal scrutiny47m ago

Credit: GoFundMe

‘Heartbroken’: 16-year-old DeKalb IHOP employee shot, killed; teen arrested
14h ago

Credit: AP

DOWNEY: Will students of color face pressure to speak to toll of racism?
1h ago

Credit: AP

AJC On Campus: Student loan relief, Morehouse hires, UGA fundraising soars
30m ago

Credit: AP

AJC On Campus: Student loan relief, Morehouse hires, UGA fundraising soars
30m ago

MONDAY’S WEATHER: High temps with no rain in store this week
13m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Saudi Arabian soccer team Al-Hilal makes record $332 million bid for France striker...
5m ago
Dare to dive from 27 meters or 90 feet? Impact is like a car crash at 85 kph -- 50 mph
12m ago
Fukushima nuclear plant water release within weeks raises worries about setbacks to...
15m ago
Featured

Credit: Chris Granger via AP

In the AJC: Read Atlanta pediatricians’ plea for action on gun violence toward kids
Entertainer Tony Bennett is remembered in Atlanta for his support of civil rights
Here are the top 5 hottest days in Atlanta's history.
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top