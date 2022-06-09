BreakingNews
Former South Georgia police officer sentenced in Jan. 6 charge
ajc logo
X

2 arrested, facing murder charges in Philadelphia shooting

Blood is seen at the scene of a fatal overnight shooting on South Street in Philadelphia, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

Combined ShapeCaption
Blood is seen at the scene of a fatal overnight shooting on South Street in Philadelphia, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

National & World News
9 minutes ago
Officials say two men are facing murder charges and have been arrested in Viriginia in the deaths of two bystanders in last weekend’s shooting in a busy entertainment district in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Two men are facing murder charges and have been arrested in Viriginia in the death of two innocent bystanders in last weekend's shooting in a busy entertainment district in Philadelphia, officials said Thursday.

The men will be extradited to face charges in Philadelphia and will not be given bail in Saturday night's shooting on South Street, city officials said at a news conference.

Three people died overall. Two of the people killed were bystanders, authorities have said.

Authorities earlier announced two arrests not connected with any of the deaths.

Combined ShapeCaption
A storefront window with bullet holes is seen at the scene of a fatal overnight shooting on South Street in Philadelphia, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

Credit: Michael Perez

A storefront window with bullet holes is seen at the scene of a fatal overnight shooting on South Street in Philadelphia, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

Credit: Michael Perez

Combined ShapeCaption
A storefront window with bullet holes is seen at the scene of a fatal overnight shooting on South Street in Philadelphia, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

Credit: Michael Perez

Credit: Michael Perez

Combined ShapeCaption
Philadelphia Police investigators work the scene of a fatal overnight shooting on South Street in Philadelphia, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

Credit: Michael Perez

Philadelphia Police investigators work the scene of a fatal overnight shooting on South Street in Philadelphia, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

Credit: Michael Perez

Combined ShapeCaption
Philadelphia Police investigators work the scene of a fatal overnight shooting on South Street in Philadelphia, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

Credit: Michael Perez

Credit: Michael Perez

Combined ShapeCaption
Philadelphia Police officers and detectives look over evidence at the scene of a shooting in Philadelphia, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (Charles Fox/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Credit: Charles Fox

Philadelphia Police officers and detectives look over evidence at the scene of a shooting in Philadelphia, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (Charles Fox/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Credit: Charles Fox

Combined ShapeCaption
Philadelphia Police officers and detectives look over evidence at the scene of a shooting in Philadelphia, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (Charles Fox/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Credit: Charles Fox

Credit: Charles Fox

Editors' Picks
Georgia will play big part in hearings on Jan. 6 attack17h ago
January 6 committee to hear from Raffensperger, Sterling
17h ago
Former South Georgia police officer sentenced in Jan. 6 charge
1h ago
Anchor Shiba Russell leaving 11Alive after six years
22h ago
Anchor Shiba Russell leaving 11Alive after six years
22h ago
Shunned by top officials, Georgia GOP pivots to Marjorie Taylor Greene
7h ago
The Latest
Live updates | Putin likens himself to Peter the Great
8m ago
Activists decry French retailer over Amazon deforestation
9m ago
Justice Department opens probe into Louisiana State Police
13m ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top