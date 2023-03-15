Italian court deliberates appeal of 2 US men in cop killing

The defense also claims Cerceillo Rega’s partner lied when he said the two officers showed the young men their badges to identify themselves as law enforcement.

During the original trial, the defendants testified that neither officer identified himself as a police officer and they that thought the Italians dressed in casual summer clothes were thugs.

Elder testified that he pulled out a knife he carried for his own protection as Cerciello Rega tried to strangle him and repeatedly stabbed the officer to break free.

Natale-Hjorth testified that he grappled with Cerciello Rega’s partner and was unaware of the stabbing when he ran back to the hotel.

In Italy, an accomplice can be charged with murder without directly taking part in a slaying.

The plainclothes officers were responding to a reported extortion attempt allegedly concocted by the Americans after they made a botched attempt to buy cocaine a few hours earlier in Rome's Trastevere nightlife district.