First woman ever applies to run for president of Syria

Syria only began allowing multi-candidate voting in the 2014 elections. Competition with Assad was symbolic and seen by opposition and Western countries as a sham aimed to give the incumbent president a veneer of legitimacy.

The international community is unlikely to recognize the legitimacy of the upcoming elections. According to the U.N. resolution for a political resolution of the conflict in Syria, a new constitution is supposed to be drafted and approved in a public referendum before U.N.-monitored presidential elections are to take place. But little progress has been made on the drafting committee and Assad continues to have the backing of Russia and Iran.

Last month, the Biden administration said it will not recognize the result of Syria's presidential election unless the voting is free, fair, supervised by the United Nations and represents all of Syrian society.

Syria has been in the throes of civil war since 2011, when Arab Spring-inspired protests against the Assad family rule turned into an armed insurgence in response to a brutal military crackdown.

Separately, Assad appointed a new governor to the Central Bank on Tuesday days after sacking his predecessor amid a crushing currency crisis.

Mohammad Issam Hazimeh was named the bank's new governor, replacing Hazem Qarfoul, who has been in the post since 2018. Hazimeh was Qarfoul's deputy and is a graduate of economic law from a French university.

The Syrian pound set a record in March trading on the black market at 4,600 pounds to the dollar. At the start of the conflict, the U.S. dollar was worth 47 Syrian pounds. Last week, the central back set the official rate at 2,512 pounds, down from 1,256 since June, to the dollar.

Years of corruption and mismanagement, followed by a decade of war and escalating Western sanctions against Assad's government have deepened the hardship for Syrians. The U.N. estimates that 80% of Syrians live in poverty.