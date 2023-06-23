BreakingNews
2 arrested in shooting death of 16-year-old Bre’Asia Powell
X

1st US charges against China-based companies accused of selling fentanyl chemicals filed

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By LINDSAY WHITEHURST, Associated Press
13 minutes ago
The Justice Department has for the first time charged China-based companies and employees with supplying chemicals needed to make fentanyl, a primary driver of an overdose crisis gripping the U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said Friday that the companies openly advertised the chemicals on social media platforms and shipped them surreptitiously to buyers, even adding molecules to evade testing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has for the first time charged China-based companies and employees with supplying chemicals needed to make fentanyl, a primary driver of an overdose crisis gripping the United States, top officials said Friday.

The companies openly advertised the chemicals on social media platforms and shipped them surreptitiously to buyers, even adding molecules to evade testing, said Attorney General Merrick Garland.

“We are targeting every step of the movement and manufacturing sale of fentanyl, from start to finish,” Garland said.

Two of the eight people charged have been arrested in the Drug Enforcement Administration investigation into four companies, which also seized more than 200 kilograms of precursor chemicals needed to make fentanyl. The synthetic opioid is considered exponentially more addictive than heroin and is now the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 49.

They gave customers blueprints for making fentanyl and targeted advertising to Mexico, where the cartels that make most of the fentanyl that ends up in the U.S. are based, said DEA administrator Anne Milgram.

The charges include fentanyl trafficking, precursor chemical importation and money laundering.

One company, Amarvel Biotech, posted on its website about shipping to Culiacan, Mexico, the home city of the Sinaloa Cartel, which was the subject of a sweeping prosecution filed two months ago, authorities said. The company did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco called on the Chinese government to hold accountable companies there that sell the chemicals needed to make fentanyl.

“This is a global problem that demands a global solution,” she said.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Prosecution, defense rest in fugitive task force murder case1h ago

Credit: Family photo

BREAKING: 2 arrested in shooting death of 16-year-old Bre’Asia Powell
13m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

DeKalb DA withdraws from prosecution of training center arrests
3h ago

SBA official spotlights immigrant entrepreneurs in Atlanta
1h ago

SBA official spotlights immigrant entrepreneurs in Atlanta
1h ago

Credit: Nedra Rhone

RHONE ON THE ROAD: Legacy Museum explores racism from slavery to incarceration
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Speaker McCarthy supports expunging Trump's impeachments over Ukraine and Jan. 6
13m ago
How the unconventional design of the Titan sub may have destined it for disaster
15m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street falls to close out its first losing week in the last six
18m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta rapper Young Thug drops new album from jail
15h ago
AJC's Patricia Murphy setting out for another Georgia Politics Road Trip
10h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Art of the Brick, Paranormal Cirque III...
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top