ajc logo
X

1st golf outing for Biden during US Virgin Islands vacation

National & World News
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE, Associated Press
Updated 17 minutes ago
After two days out of sight while vacationing in the U.S. Virgin Islands, President Joe Biden has ventured out for a round of golf with his grandson

CHRISTIANSTED, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — After two days out of sight while vacationing in the U.S. Virgin Islands, President Joe Biden ventured out Friday for a round of golf.

Biden and grandson Hunter, 16, hit balls on the 18-hole course at the Buccaneer Beach and Golf Resort in the town of Christiansted on St. Croix. The course offers spectacular views of the blue waters of the Caribbean Sea and the island's coastline.

The president wore a white polo shirt, blue cap and dark-colored shorts in the 80-degree weather.

After marking Christmas at the White House, Biden arrived in St. Croix late Tuesday to spend time with family between holidays and to celebrate a new year.

Besides his grandson, Biden was accompanied on his vacation by his wife, Jill; daughter Ashley and her husband, Howard Krein; and granddaughter Natalie, who is Hunter's sister.

The president was scheduled to return to the White House on Jan. 2.

Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

Editors' Picks

Credit: Uncredited

Suspect in deaths of Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania12m ago

Credit: File photo

Hice, Bourdeaux say goodbyes as U.S. House terms end
2h ago

Credit: AJC File

Atlanta finalizes deal to move 700 Fulton detainees into city center
6h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

There’s a reason for the Big Ten’s inferiority complex
8h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

There’s a reason for the Big Ten’s inferiority complex
8h ago

Credit: AJC FILE

OPINION: A New Year’s reading list through the legends of Atlanta
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Trump's taxes: Takeaways from release of long-sought returns
2m ago
AG: Meadows won't face voter fraud charges in North Carolina
4m ago
Suspect in deaths of Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania
12m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Once on verge of extinction, Peach Bowl now has national prominence
8h ago
EXPLAINER: What’s the debate over releasing Trump’s taxes?
5h ago
Best Atlanta photos and video of 2022
5h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top