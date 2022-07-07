ajc logo
1st bull run in Pamplona in 3 years takes place; no gorings

People run through the streets ahead of fighting bulls and steers during the first day of the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Thursday, July 7, 2022. Revelers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year for nine days of uninterrupted partying in Pamplona's famed running of the bulls festival which was suspended for the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

People run through the streets ahead of fighting bulls and steers during the first day of the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Thursday, July 7, 2022. Revelers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year for nine days of uninterrupted partying in Pamplona's famed running of the bulls festival which was suspended for the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

28 minutes ago
The first bull run at Pamplona’s San Fermín festival held in three years due to the pandemic has taken place

PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — The first bull run in three years at the San Fermín festival in the Spanish city of Pamplona took place early Thursday. No one was gored, but several runners endured knocks and hard falls.

The six bulls guided by six tame oxen charged through Pamplona’s streets in around 2 minutes, 35 seconds without provoking too much carnage among the thousands of people cramming the course. Several runners were stomped, trampled or shoved to the cobblestone pavement, but none suffered a skewering by a bull horn.

The Pamplona hospital said that five people needed to be brought in for treatment: one man for a knock to his head due to a fall, a second man with a leg injury, a youth under 18 years old with an arm injury, plus two more people hurt in the bullring where the course ends.

This was the first of eight early morning bull runs that are followed by massive drinking, eating and attending cultural events for the rest of the day.

Eight people were gored during the last festival in 2019 before the pandemic. Sixteen people have died in the bull runs since 1910. The last death occurred in 2009.

The bulls that run each morning are killed in bullfights in the afternoon by professional bullfighters.

The incredibly popular festivities that draw tens of thousands of visitors from around the world were canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

People run through the streets with fighting bulls and steers during the first day of the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Thursday, July 7, 2022. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year for nine days of uninterrupted partying in Pamplona's famed running of the bulls festival which was suspended for the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

Credit: Alvaro Barrientos

