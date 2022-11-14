ajc logo
X

1970s sandals worn by Steve Jobs auctioned for $218K

National & World News
Updated 4 hours ago
The California house where Steve Jobs co-founded Apple is a historical site, and now the sandals he wore while pacing its floors have been sold for nearly $220,000

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The California house where Steve Jobs co-founded Apple is a historical site, and now the sandals he wore while pacing its floors have been sold for nearly $220,000, according to an auction house.

The “well used” brown suede Birkenstocks dating to the mid-1970s set a record for the highest price ever paid for a pair of sandals, Julien's Auctions said Sunday.

“The cork and jute footbed retains the imprint of Steve Jobs’ feet, which had been shaped after years of use,” the auction house said in the listing on its website.

The sandals were expected to bring $60,000, but the final sale price with an accompanying NFT was $218,750, Julien's said. The buyer was not named.

Jobs and Steve Wozniak co-founded Apple in 1976 at Jobs' parents' house in Los Altos, California. In 2013, the property was named a historic landmark by the Los Altos Historical Commission.

Jobs died in 2011 from complications of pancreatic cancer.

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Editors' Picks

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

BREAKING: Kemp to testify before Fulton grand jury Tuesday1h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Man hit by car, killed after confronting driver doing doughnuts in DeKalb
3h ago

Credit: UGA

University of Georgia student named Rhodes Scholar
7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves’ Michael Harris wins National League Rookie of the Year
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves’ Michael Harris wins National League Rookie of the Year
1h ago

Credit: Valdosta Today

Valdosta prof’s ‘woke’ lesson draws parent fire, free speech support
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: Uncredited

Kentucky school bus crash: 18 students, driver to hospitals
8m ago
Ex-MLB player Yasiel Puig to plead guilty in gambling case
11m ago
Cambodian PM tests positive for COVID after hosting summit
16m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Saturday voting barred in US Senate runoff after Ga. holidays
Another term in hand, Brian Kemp solidifies political network
15h ago
Congress faces leaders in flux, big to-do list post-election
15h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top