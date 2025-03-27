Nation & World News
19 New England sea turtles are back in the Atlantic Ocean off Florida after rehabbing in Missouri

Nineteen sea turtles that rehabbed in Missouri after suffering the effects of cold water temperatures in New England are now back in the Atlantic Ocean off of Jacksonville, Florida
In this image released by the Wonders of Wildlife National Museum Aquarium, staff from the Johnny Morris Sea Turtle Center in Springfield, Mo., release 19 loggerhead and Kemp's ridley turtles that had been rehabilitating, Wednesday, March 26, 2025, off Jacksonville, Fla. (Johnny Morris/Wonders of Wildlife National Museum Aquarium via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By FREIDA FRISARO – Associated Press
40 minutes ago

Nineteen sea turtles that were rehabilitated in Missouri after suffering the effects of cold water temperatures in New England were released Wednesday afternoon into the Atlantic Ocean off of Jacksonville, Florida.

It was sunny and 72 degrees as the turtles made their way into the ocean off Little Talbot Island State Park near Jacksonville, rehab facility officials said. Their long journey was made possible by the Johnny Morris Sea Turtle Center in Springfield, Missouri, and the nonprofit group Turtles Fly Too.

Twenty loggerhead and Kemp's ridley turtles were flown in December from the New England Aquarium in Boston to the Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium in Springfield, according to director of animal care Mike Daniel.

One of the turtles was critically ill and died after arriving in Missouri. But the other 19 spent 13 weeks being treated for cold stunning, which occurs when water temperatures drop quickly and cause sea turtles to suffer from various conditions such as pneumonia, hypothermia, and dehydration. Veterinarians at the center provided round-the-clock care.

Hundreds of sea turtles along the Atlantic Coast of the United States have suffered from cold stunning over the past few months, and most are typically flown to Florida for rehab.

The Missouri turtle center opened in 2020 and has rehabbed some 55 sea turtles.

The turtles were equipped with specialized satellite tracking devices that allow conservation scientists to monitor them.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

