BreakingNews
WEATHER UPDATE: Waves of severe storms on the way
X

18-year-old trainee accused of shooting 3 soldiers at firing range on Japanese army base, killing 2

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By MARI YAMAGUCHI, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
Officials say an 18-year-old army trainee shot three fellow soldiers at a firing range on a Japanese army base, killing two of them

TOKYO (AP) — An 18-year-old army trainee shot three fellow soldiers at a firing range on a Japanese army base Wednesday, killing two of them, officials said.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder at the scene in Gifu prefecture in central Japan, police said.

The suspect fired a rifle at the soldiers during a shooting exercise at the Hino Kihon firing range, police said.

The Ground Self Defense Force, Japan’s army, confirmed that two of those wounded were later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Army Chief of Staff Gen. Yasunori Morishita said the suspect joined the military in April and the three soldiers were assisting his shooting exercise as instructors.

“An organization that handles weapons should never allow an incident like this to happen,” Morishita said at a news conference. “As head of the army, I take this very seriously.”

Morishita said he has ordered a temporary suspension of exercises involving shooting and explosives across the country while the army investigates and prepares safety measures to prevent a recurrence.

A number of other people were believed to be participating in the training when the shooting occurred, but details are still under investigation, an army official said on condition of anonymity, citing protocol.

Japan has been known for its safety, with strict gun control laws, but high-profile violence has occurred in recent years, including shootings and random knifings on subways and arson attacks, and there is growing concern about homemade guns and explosives.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was almost hit by a pipe bomb thrown by a person at an election campaign venue in April.

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated in July 2022 by an attacker using a handmade gun.

Last month, a man was arrested after he allegedly shot two police officers to death after killing two women with a knife in Nagano prefecture.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

WEATHER UPDATE: Waves of severe storms on the way39m ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for the AJC

The Jolt: Kemp says he’ll support GOP’s 2024 nominee, even if it’s Trump
10m ago

Credit: Photo provided by Ceciley Pangburn

TORPY: Athens, where Mayberry meets ‘Fast and Furious’
1h ago

Credit: AJC

DeKalb Avenue resurfacing underway in Atlanta
1h ago

Credit: AJC

DeKalb Avenue resurfacing underway in Atlanta
1h ago

Credit: AP

Southern Baptist Convention hears pros and cons of women pastors
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

EU regulators order Google to break up digital ad business over competition concerns
10m ago
Greece: 59 migrants dead, dozens feared missing after fishing vessel capsizes
10m ago
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he illegally kept classified documents
18m ago
Featured

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Small Georgia city will keep ‘largest’ chicken, but clips record topiary
18h ago
Learning by example: ‘That’s what dads are for’
19h ago
LATEST RESULTS: Metro Atlanta Election
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top