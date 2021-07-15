18-year-old joining Blue Origin's 1st passenger spaceflight

“This marks the beginning of commercial operations for New Shepard, and Oliver represents a new generation of people who will help us build a road to space,” Blue Origin CEO Bob Smith said in a statement.

Blue Origin said the yet-to-be-identified winner of the $28 million charity auction is stepping aside because of a scheduling conflict and will catch a future flight.

Bezos will become the second person to ride his own rocket into space, following Virgin Galactic's Richard Branson by nine days.

Soviet cosmonaut Ghermon Titov holds the record for the youngest to fly in space. He was 25 when he blasted into orbit four months after Yuri Gagarin, the first person in space. John Glenn was 77 when he launched aboard space shuttle Discovery in 1998, 37 years after becoming the first American to orbit the world.

