Nation & World News

17,000 AT&T workers in Southeast strike over contract negotiations

More than 17,000 AT&T workers in nine states across the Southeast are on strike
Drew Thigpen, left, and Robert Rogers join other AT&T workers from the CWA Local 3911 as they picket outside an AT&T warehouse on Cox Boulevard in Sheffield, Ala., on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. (Dan Busey/The TimesDaily via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Drew Thigpen, left, and Robert Rogers join other AT&T workers from the CWA Local 3911 as they picket outside an AT&T warehouse on Cox Boulevard in Sheffield, Ala., on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. (Dan Busey/The TimesDaily via AP)
22 minutes ago

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — More than 17,000 AT&T workers in nine states across the Southeast are on strike after accusing the company of unfair labor practices during contract negotiations this summer.

The Communications Workers of America — the union representing the striking employees — said workers walked off the job Friday in response to AT&T’s failure to bargain in good faith. Workers have been attempting to reach a new contract since June. The labor organization said AT&T did not send representatives to the bargaining table who had authority to make decisions and that the company has reneged on agreements made in bargaining.

“Our union entered into negotiations in a good faith effort to reach a fair contract, but we have been met at the table by company representatives who were unable to explain their own bargaining proposals and did not seem to have the actual bargaining authority required by the legal obligation to bargain in good faith,” Richard Honeycutt, vice president of CWA District 3 in the Southeast, said in a statement.

The strike involves AT&T technicians, customer service representatives and others who install, maintain and support AT&T's residential and business wireline telecommunications network. It involves workers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee

The union said it filed an unfair labor practice complaint with the National Labor Relations Board.

AT&T denied the union’s accusations.

“CWA’s claims of unfair labor practices are not grounded in fact. We have been engaged in substantive bargaining since Day One and are eager to reach an agreement that benefits our hard-working employees,” the company said in emailed statement. AT&T said it reached three separate agreements this year covering more than 13,000 employees.

The labor union on Monday also accused AT&T of “sending undertrained managers and contractors to perform highly technical work” during the strike. AT&T said it has “various business continuity measures in place to avoid disruptions to operations and will continue to provide our customers with the great service they expect.”

AT&T workers from the CWA Local 3911 picket outside an AT&T warehouse on Cox Boulevard in Sheffield, Ala., Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. (Dan Busey/The TimesDaily via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Kenny Yarbrough, President of the CWA Local 3911, left, joins other AT&T workers as they picket outside an AT&T warehouse on Cox Boulevard in Sheffield, Ala., on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. (Dan Busey/The TimesDaily via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

AT&T workers from the CWA Local 3911 picket outside an AT&T warehouse on Cox Boulevard in Sheffield, Ala., Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. (Dan Busey/The TimesDaily via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AT&T workers strike around the Southeast
Placeholder Image

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Operator of criticized Atlanta airport shuttle awarded new contract
Placeholder Image

Hartsfield-Jackson ground transportation director resigns2h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Amazon asks for dismissal of labor charges at East Point facility
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

The Latest: Protests kick off as Democrats ready for Night 1 of the DNC5m ago
Biden takes inaugural flight in long-delayed new 'Marine One' helicopter7m ago
Former US Rep George Santos pleads guilty to wire fraud and identity theft in his federal...10m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Audit: MARTA owes Atlanta expansion program $70 million
EXCLUSIVE
‘The Gates,’ the first new soap opera in 25 years, will shoot in Atlanta
Sorry, Uga XI, Georgia’s favorite breed isn’t the English bulldog