Nation & World News

17-year-old Canadian Summer McIntosh wins gold in 400-meter IM, her second medal of the Games

Canadian phenom Summer McIntosh has claimed the first gold medal of her career with a dominating victory in the 400-meter individual medley at the Paris Olympics
Summer McIntosh, of Canada, celebrates after winning the women's 400-meter individual medley final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Summer McIntosh, of Canada, celebrates after winning the women's 400-meter individual medley final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
By PAUL NEWBERRY – Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago

NANTERRE, France (AP) — Canadian phenom Summer McIntosh claimed the first gold medal of her just-burgeoning career Monday night with a dominating victory in the 400-meter individual medley at the Paris Olympics.

The 17-year-old McIntosh collected her first medal of any color on the opening night of swimming, taking a silver in the 400 freestyle behind Ariarne Titmus — and ahead of Katie Ledecky.

Now, McIntosh has the best color of all.

She pushed the pace hard through the first half of the grueling race — the butterfly and backstroke legs — to leave everyone in her wake except American Katie Grimes.

McIntosh was under her own world-record pace, but couldn't keep it going. She touched in 4 minutes, 27.71 seconds, more than three seconds off the mark of 4:24.38 she set at the Canadian trials in May.

But it was more than good enough to vanquish the field in the Olympic final.

Grimes, who is also swimming the open water event in Paris, held on to claim the silver in 4:33.40. The Americans also grabbed the bronze when Emma Weyant touched in 4:34.93.

Another Teen Rules

David Popovici made the teenagers 2-for-2 on the night when he pulled off a thrilling victory in the men’s 200 freestyle.

The 19-year-old Romanian was among three swimmers who swapped the lead back and forth on the final lap. First, it was American Luke Hobson edging in front. Then Britain’s Matthew Richards, out in Lane 1, pushed to the lead.

Finally, it was Popovici mustering everything he had to get to the wall in 1:44.72 -- a mere two-hundredths ahead of Richards, with Hobson just 0.07 back to earn the bronze.

Britain’s Duncan Scott, the silver medalist in Tokyo three years ago, finished in 1:44.87 to miss out on the podium this time. The top four were separated by a mere 0.15 seconds.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Summer McIntosh, of Canada, competes in the women's 400-meter individual medley final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Summer McIntosh, of Canada, celebrates after winning the women's 400-meter individual medley final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

David Popovici, of Romania, reacts after winning the men's 200-meter freestyle final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Summer McIntosh, of Canada, celebrates after winning the women's 400-meter individual medley final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

David Popovici, of Romania, left, hugs Matthew Richards, of Britain, after winning the men's 200-meter freestyle final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Supporters of Summer McIntosh, of Canada, react during her swim in the women's 400-meter individual medley final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Summer McIntosh, of Canada, hugs Katie Grimes, of the United States, after winning the women's 400-meter individual medley final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

David Popovici, of Romania, competes in the men's 200-meter freestyle final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Duncan Scott, left, of Britain, and David Popovici, of Romania, compete in the men's 200-meter freestyle final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Nanterre, France. Popovici finished first and Scott was fourth. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Terminated again: Titmus hands Ledecky another Olympic defeat, claiming gold in the 400...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Australian women off to a dominant start in their Olympic swimming rivalry with the US
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

‘The Terminator’ beats American Katie Ledecky for gold in the 400 freestyle in Olympics
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

American swimmer Torri Huske edges teammate Gretchen Walsh by just .04 seconds in 100...
The Latest
Russia's Wagner has deadliest loss in Africa’s Sahel, highlighting the region's...6m ago
The Latest: Trump to be interviewed by FBI about assassination attempt7m ago
Biden unveils plan for Supreme Court changes, says US stands at 'breach' as public...8m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Infant mortality rate up in Georgia as health officials try new approaches
How a food court shooting led a 12-year-old chef to Aviva by Kameel’s kitchen
The first birthday without Rosalynn Carter: Plains still celebrates her