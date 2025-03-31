Breaking: U.S. military vehicle recovered in Lithuania, fate of 4 Georgia-based soldiers unknown
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

16 Tesla EVs are destroyed in a fire in Rome as Italian police investigate possible arson

Italian police are investigating as possible arson a fire that destroyed more than a dozen Tesla electric vehicles at a dealership on the outskirts of Rome
A Tesla vehicle has a sticker displayed on the rear trunk in Rome, Sunday, March 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A Tesla vehicle has a sticker displayed on the rear trunk in Rome, Sunday, March 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
5 minutes ago

ROME (AP) — Italian police are investigating as possible arson a fire that destroyed more than a dozen Tesla electric vehicles at a dealership on the outskirts of Rome early Monday.

Tesla Italy said that it is cooperating with police, and that it had turned over surveillance video from the vehicles themselves. The cars’ internal video operates even when they are off.

An Associated Press reporter at the scene counted 16 burned cars.

Tesla has been the target of protests around the world against owner Elon Musk's affiliation with the Trump administration. European sales of Tesla vehicles tumbled 49% in the first two months of the year even as overall sales of EVs grew.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Abby Wigger protests against Elon Musk and President Donald Trump outside a Tesla dealership Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Franklin, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

Tesla sales fall by 49% in Europe even as the electric vehicle market grows

Authorities investigate damaging fire at New Mexico's GOP headquarters

Tesla is suing to open dealerships in Wisconsin. It's become a big deal in the Supreme Court race

The Latest

FILE - A sign hangs at a Taco Bell on May 23, 2014, in Mount Lebanon, Pa. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Credit: AP

Yum Brands CEO announces plans to retire in 2026

7m ago

The Latest: Trump to roll out new tariffs that he promises will free the US from foreign goods

10m ago

A Kremlin official says Russia sees efforts to end Ukraine war as a drawn-out process

19m ago

Featured

Nearly all of Georgia will be under a Level 3 of 5 risk for severe weather. (Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Ben Hendren

Severe storms could bring hail, brief tornadoes in Georgia

Atlanta records two highest pollen levels in 35 years this weekend

AJC Her+Story series launches with first profile, coverage of women in business

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is launching a new series called AJC Her+Story to highlight women founders, creators, executives and professionals in metro Atlanta.